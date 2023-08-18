The Statesville Christian Women Club will host local harpist Sally Jordan at its Monday meeting.

The meeting, which includes a luncheon and program, is at 11 a.m. Monday at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St.

The cost is $15 per person, which includes the meal, feature and speaker.

The topic is “The White Flag Story.” The speaker is Kay Beard from Pinebluff.

Door prizes will be awarded.

For reservations or more information, call Kay at 704-876-0150.