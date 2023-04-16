Editor's Note To see more photos from the training burn please see page A3 or online at www.statesville.com and on Facebook.

Training is an essential part of being a firefighter and on Saturday, a group of personnel from three local departments got hands-on training with a live burn.

Cool Springs Fire Department, under the direction of Chief Andy Webster, hosted the live burn at a house on Brookview Road. West Iredell Fire-Rescue and Scotch-Irish Fire Department firefighters also took part in the training.

The structure was donated to the department for training purposes.

Firefighters trained on many different scenarios until the structure was unstable and then it was totally burned. These trainings are semi controlled and allow firefighters to sharpen their skills in the closest environment to a real fire as possible to better serve their communities.