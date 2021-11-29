Local fire conditions have officials on 'high alert'

While the brush fires in Iredell County didn’t become a several hundred-acre fire like the one at Pilot Mountain State Park, Iredell County Forest Ranger Danny Brasington of the N.C. Forest Service said the conditions here are similar to those where the massive fire still burns.
“Currently, our conditions are pretty similar to what they’re having up at Pilot Mountain. Some of the historic thresholds that we’ve reached, with relative humidity in the mid-20s, and in the past several days. we’ve had high winds,” Brasington said.
There were roughly a dozen fires over the Thanksgiving weekend, Brasington said, with one near McGregor Lane burning nearly an acre before Central, Union Grove, and Wilkes Iredell fire departments took care of the blaze. With the blaze being roughly three-fourths of a mile off the road, it made getting to the fire difficult and added to the potential for it to spread.
Brasington said in over half of the fires in Iredell County, people burning leaves were what started the fires.
The county ranger said in any conditions, people should make sure to have a water hose that can reach the fire and clear a fire line down to the mineral soil to make sure the fire can’t spread easily. If the fire is more than 100 feet from a person’s home, they will need to apply for a burn permit, which can be obtained online or in-person from a county permit agent.
But for Brasington and other officials, they remain concerned with the current conditions — dry, low humidity — and a weather forecast that doesn’t predict rain until next week.
“We’re on high alert right now,” Brasington said.
Pilot Mountain fire
The fire at Pilot Mountain State Park began near the popular Grindstone Trail on Saturday and burned roughly 300 cares as of Sunday, the N.C. Forest Service said. That was nearly double from the roughly 180 acres that had been burned Saturday.
The lack of rain in recent weeks coupled with windy conditions made for difficulty fighting the fire as more than 30 firefighters from the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation were on the scene. Local firefighters were put on standby to protect structures. Fire surrounded the knob at the top of Pilot Mountain in otherwise clear conditions while the fire was confined, but not contained, on state-owned property.
The N.C. Forest Service said previous controlled burns, as well as a fire line established in 2012, will help in suppressing the fire.
The park is now closed, and campers were safely evacuated, while nearby landowners are not considered to be in harm’s way at this time.
