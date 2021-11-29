Local fire conditions have officials on 'high alert'

While the brush fires in Iredell County didn’t become a several hundred-acre fire like the one at Pilot Mountain State Park, Iredell County Forest Ranger Danny Brasington of the N.C. Forest Service said the conditions here are similar to those where the massive fire still burns.

“Currently, our conditions are pretty similar to what they’re having up at Pilot Mountain. Some of the historic thresholds that we’ve reached, with relative humidity in the mid-20s, and in the past several days. we’ve had high winds,” Brasington said.

There were roughly a dozen fires over the Thanksgiving weekend, Brasington said, with one near McGregor Lane burning nearly an acre before Central, Union Grove, and Wilkes Iredell fire departments took care of the blaze. With the blaze being roughly three-fourths of a mile off the road, it made getting to the fire difficult and added to the potential for it to spread.

Brasington said in over half of the fires in Iredell County, people burning leaves were what started the fires.