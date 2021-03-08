 Skip to main content
Local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter collects donations
6046008c4aef7.photo-jpg.jpg

Some of the items collected by the Fort Dobbs Chapter of the Daughter of the American Revolution are shown.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

The local Fort Dobbs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently collected donations focused on providing goods for a “coffee house” located on a base in the Middle East servicing all branches of active duty military coming in and out of country.

Known as the Theater Gateway Unit Ministry Team, currently led by CH (CPT) Honeycutt and SPC Truex, the team provides a spot to relax as well as religious support before their mission begins. The team’s resources are completely supplied by donations of requested items including coffee, snacks, hygiene items and fresh socks to name just a few items. All service members and Department of Defense civilians who enter and leave the Middle East can obtain these items free of charge.

