Local dairy producers can apply for relief

Relief is in sight for Iredell County's dairy farmers as the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that $2 million would be made available for those who suffered losses due to COVID-19.
Rep. Jeff McNeely said that means roughly $300,000 to $400,000 would be available for Iredell's dairy farmers. He said Iredell's coalition — himself, fellow representative John Fraley and Sen. Vickie Sawyer — played a critical role in getting the relief approved.
"It was a lot of hard work, but we got behind them. They've been hurting for five years really, but COVID really hit them hard. They were just making it by before that," McNeely said.
“Supporting our local farmers is a top priority. I am grateful that we were able to secure some funding to help them during this pandemic,” Sawyer said.
The dairy industry was hit hard by the shutdown to schools and colleges, as well as the food service industry's struggles this year. With the economy still recovering and schools splitting attendance between in-person and virtual, the demand isn't expected to return before the year's end.
According to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the North Carolina General Assembly approved the funding for the assistance, which comes from federal COVID-19 funds earmarked for North Carolina. A dairy study could also be part of the program as well. The department will manage the program and distribute funds.
To qualify, fluid milk producers must be inspected by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Food and Drug Protection Division and qualify for the Grade A dairy program. Producers will be eligible based on the pounds of Class I fluid milk produced beginning in April.
Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a press release that farmers should prepare their information now so they can apply between Sept. 29 and Oct. 12 for the economic relief.
“The people of North Carolina are grateful that we have a fresh and local supply of dairy products available to consumers and pray that our farmers continue their hard work in safety and good health,” McNeely said in the department's press release announcing the news earlier this week.
