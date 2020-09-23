Local dairy producers can apply for relief

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Relief is in sight for Iredell County's dairy farmers as the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that $2 million would be made available for those who suffered losses due to COVID-19.

Rep. Jeff McNeely said that means roughly $300,000 to $400,000 would be available for Iredell's dairy farmers. He said Iredell's coalition — himself, fellow representative John Fraley and Sen. Vickie Sawyer — played a critical role in getting the relief approved.

"It was a lot of hard work, but we got behind them. They've been hurting for five years really, but COVID really hit them hard. They were just making it by before that," McNeely said.

“Supporting our local farmers is a top priority. I am grateful that we were able to secure some funding to help them during this pandemic,” Sawyer said.

The dairy industry was hit hard by the shutdown to schools and colleges, as well as the food service industry's struggles this year. With the economy still recovering and schools splitting attendance between in-person and virtual, the demand isn't expected to return before the year's end.