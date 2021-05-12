 Skip to main content
Local Cub Scouts win medals in Olympics competition
Local Cub Scouts win medals in Olympics competition

image001.jpg

Local Cub Scouts won medals in a recent Olympics competition.

The Gemstone District (Iredell County) Cub Scouts recently held its annual Cub Scout Olympics in the activity field area at Fair View United Methodist Church in Mt. Mourne. Scouts participating in the Olympics were gold medal winners from various Cub Scout packs throughout the county.

Lion Cubs, Tiger Cubs, Cub Scouts and Webelos Scouts participated by age group in a total of eight events including softball throw, broomstick throw, push-ups, sit-ups, 50 yard dash, running long jump, standing long jump and football kick. Ribbons were given for first, second and third place in each event for each age group. A total of 13 competed in the Olympics.

The overall winners were:

5- and 6-year-olds

  • Gold: Miriam Harknett, Pack 607, Loray
  • Silver: Mason Earley, Pack 173, Mt. Mourne

7- and 8-year-olds

  • Gold: Remington Plyler, Pack 332, Shephard
  • Silver: Xavier Edwards, Pack 171, Mooresville
  • Bronze: Kaitlynn Mac Peek, Pack 173, Mt. Mourne

9-year-olds

  • Gold: Ethan Halstead, Pack 171, Mooresville, Mt. Mourne
  • Bronze: Kylar Gilbert , Pack 332, Shephard

10- and 11-year-olds

  • Gold: Joseph Kandell, Pack 171, Mooresville
  • Silver: Jacob Nyka, Pack 170, Mooresville
  • Bronze: Kaiden Yang, Pack 607, Loray
