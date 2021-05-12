Local Cub Scouts win medals in Olympics competition

The Gemstone District (Iredell County) Cub Scouts recently held its annual Cub Scout Olympics in the activity field area at Fair View United Methodist Church in Mt. Mourne. Scouts participating in the Olympics were gold medal winners from various Cub Scout packs throughout the county.

Lion Cubs, Tiger Cubs, Cub Scouts and Webelos Scouts participated by age group in a total of eight events including softball throw, broomstick throw, push-ups, sit-ups, 50 yard dash, running long jump, standing long jump and football kick. Ribbons were given for first, second and third place in each event for each age group. A total of 13 competed in the Olympics.