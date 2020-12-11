Local cops hope to make a difference with Cops and Kids shopping program

In tough times, a little help goes a long way.

That was the case with Iris Murdock as she shopped for Khalea and Kamiah Murdock with Vinny Slaviik at Walmart as part of the annual Cops and Kids shopping program sponsored by the Iredell County Fraternal Order of Police.

"It's been a blessing. It's really been a blessing, it's wonderful," Murdock said.

She said Khalea and Kamiah Murdock's father died in May, adding to what is a tough year for everyone as the COVID-19 pandemic affects the economy and the way people live. But the bright spot added by the FOP purchasing clothes and other items was simply a blessing for their family.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I had no idea about the Fraternal Order of Police, but I thank God for them. It's been a blessing," Iris Murdock said.

During Cops and Kids, parents or guardians can get clothing, school supplies or shoes for their children and the FOP picks up the tab. A total of $100 can be spent on each child. Children are chosen for Cops and Kids through recommendations from school counselors, as well as other means. This year, president Rodney James said they helped roughly 50 children and their families.