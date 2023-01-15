Local coffee roaster honors Mooresville’s sesquicentennial

The Black Powder Coffee Roasting Company, at 261 Rolling Hill Road, Suite 1-A, Mooresville, has a great way to celebrate Mooresville’s upcoming sesquicentennial anniversary with the introduction of their “1873 Signature Blend” of craft-roasted, hand-selected coffee.

Mooresville was incorporated on March 3, 1873, a century and a half ago by the North Carolina General Assembly, with the Atlantic, Tennessee and Ohio (A,T & O) depot designated as the statutory center of the town. Appropriately, the 1873 Blend coffee bag features an illustration of a steam locomotive at a depot.

According to Black Powder’s owners, Dave and Melissa Stahlman, Black Powder currently features a number of distinctive blends, crafted on site.

“And we’re proud to be associated with the Town of Mooresville and its history. Our 1873 Blend is an homage to the town’s early settlers. We can almost imagine John Franklin Moore enjoying a steaming cup of coffee that may have tasted similar to our 1873 blend.”

According to town legend, the location of Mr. Moore’s home, which was across Main Street from the town’s municipal building, enabled Mr. Moore to look down Main from his front porch, and, because of the curve in the road, see if any customers were in front of his general store, located across the street from the depot. If so, he would then get up from his rocking chair, get seated on his buckboard wagon, ride down to and unlock his store, and wait on the customer. Business concluded, Mr. Moore reversed this sequence and ended up back in his rocker on his front porch.

“You can see a portrait of Mr. Moore and purchase our Mooresville-related coffee at the Mooresville Museum, 132 E. Center Ave. A portion of the sales from this coffee blend goes to the museum “to help preserve the history of the Town of Mooresville,” says Mrs. Stahlman.

“We chose the name Black Powder to represent older time when companies didn’t put fillers in our food and a wholesome time when we lived off the land.”

The Black Powder headquarters, west of town off N.C. 150 West, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and coffee may be purchased there. Call 704-614-0824.

The 1873 Blend coffee is available in 12-ounce and 5-pound bags, pre-ground or whole bean. If you want coffee variety, this is the place to go. They have light, medium and dark roasts, a variety of flavored coffees, and K-Cups.

Coffees at Black Powder reflect world-wide trading, with select coffee beans originating in such diverse places as Burundi, Costa Rica, Colombia, Guatemala, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Sumatra, Tanzania and other countries.