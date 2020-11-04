Local churches participant in Life Chain rally

A group of local churches took part in the national Life Chain event Sunday.

The National Life Chain is an anti-abortion, social movement organization, one of the largest in the United States and Canada. It was started in 1987 in Yuba City and Marysville by a small California-based Pro-Life ministry called "Please Let Me Live." Every first Sunday of October, Life Chain invites various churches and congregations across the United States and Canada to stand on designated sidewalks to pray and rally for one hour.

The event in Iredell last Sunday was organized by Command Baptist Church, 658 Island Ford Road in Statesville. Along with the members of Command Baptist Church, there were five other churches represented.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Calvary Baptist Church of Statesville held a Life Chain event at in October as well.

The Life Chain group rallied on Glenway Drive, calling attention to abortion.

Pastor Tony Fox of Command Baptist Church and Pastor Randy Mitchell of Temple Baptist Church partnered to boost the attendance this year. Fox said they are both passionate about the sanctity of human life and protecting the lives of the unborn.