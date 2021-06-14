Local attorneys donate funds for student to attend virtual course of study

Ana Gray, of Taylorsville, was awarded a full scholarship to attend a special program of Stanford University Law School for talented high school students

Gray is a rising junior at Alexander Central High School. She is in the Advance Placement course of study with a 4.6 GPA and is currently ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2023.

She wants to attend an Ivy League school and major in journalism and political science, with an eye on attending law school.

Recently, Gray partnered with Stanford Law School to attend a virtual course of study this summer.

A description of the program is:

“Endorsed by the American Mock Trial Association, the Virtual Intensive Law & Trial curriculum will give you critical insights into the legal profession, including real-world simulations and professional workshops. You’ll work in groups with other high school students like you from across the country virtually, making connections and building self-assurance.”