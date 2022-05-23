Local assistant principal completes leadership program

Kristina Land, assistant principal of Cloverleaf Elementary IB World School, recently completed the Distinguished Leadership in Practice Program, a yearlong leadership development program for practicing school principals from all regions of the state.

The program is designed and provided by the N.C. Principals and Assistant Principal’s Association and sponsored by the N.C. Alliance for School Leadership Development.

The program uses a nontraditional professional development model that is aligned to the performance evaluation standards adopted by the State Board of Education for North Carolina’s school leaders. The unique, cohort-based program is designed to limit principals’ time away from their schools by allowing them to attend face-to-face sessions once every other month while accessing online assignments, materials and coaching in between the face-to-face sessions. Principals engage in a series of authentic activities that are designed to build the capacity of their schools and their own capacity as “distinguished” school leaders.

“The leadership of the school principal is by far one of the most important factors in school quality,” Dr. Shirley Prince, the association’s executive director, said. “By completing this very rigorous program, our DLP graduates have demonstrated their commitment to continuous improvement by working to improve their leadership skills as they simultaneously improve their schools. We are proud to include them in the ranks of successful DLP completers.”

The association, founded in 1976, is the preeminent organization and state voice for principals, assistant principals and aspiring school leaders. It represents 5,000-plus members across the state and serves as the state’s principal affiliate of the N.C. Association of School Administrators, the National Association of Elementary School Principals, and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

