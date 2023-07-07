￼arson Lester, 22, owner and creator of Tasty Pickles, started his own business as a high school project and it now has grown to include a presence in Food Lion grocery stores in Iredell County.

Tasty Pickles started in 2018 because of an agriculture project that was assigned. “I chose entrepreneurship,” Lester said.

Lester started a greenhouse in which he would sell plants, but plans changed when it came to the production of his pickles.

“I enjoy pickles,” Lester said. “It is one of my favorite foods and I wanted to share it with everyone else.”

With his small start, Lester did not stop creating and working on Tasty Pickles and explains how his partnership with Food Lion began.

During COVID-19, a Charlotte news station broadcast his story. The vice president of Coca-Cola saw his story and changed Lester’s life.

With the connections from the vice president of Coca-Cola and Food Lion executives, Tasty Pickles was allowed to be on the shelves in local stores. “I never thought it would get into a big grocery store chain,” said Lester.

“To be in nine Food Lions in Iredell County, I’m proud of what I have accomplished.” Lester explained that working with Food Lion has been a positive experience and he is “really appreciative to be working with Food Lion.”

Lester said creating a business at such a young age has been a learning experience but a good one. He advised those wanting to start a business or improve their entrepreneurship skills to “find something that you really like” and “plan ahead.” Lester explained that failure is OK to experience but “keep trying and never give up.”

Eric Bell, store manager of the Troutman Food Lion, explained how incorporating local products has meant a change for the store as well as the customers too. Bell explained how Tasty Pickles was the first product that was pushed to sell local items for the public. “Food Lion has been trying to incorporate local business for the last few years and Carson happens to be a part of it,” said Bell.

To check out and support Tasty Pickles, Lester’s products can be found in the following Food Lions — Mooresville: Shearers Road, East Plaza Drive and Brawley School Road; Troutman — Main Street; Statesville — Old Mountain Road, Turnersburg Highway, and both locations on East Broad Street.