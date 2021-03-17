Live music event will celebrate Women's History Month

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will host a Facebook Live singer/songwriter event featuring Kendra Blethen, Tonya Wood and Jill Benfield live from the Lucas Mansion.
"To access the up close and personal showcase, simply log onto our Facebook page — Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center — and enjoy the show in the comfort of your own homes," Donna Latham, executive director of the Hiddenite, said.
“Women’s History Month is an essential time to appreciate women who have paved the way, including women of the modern age and their contributions to modern culture as well as the women in our own lives," she said. "We hope everyone will take time to enjoy a special evening of entertainment on March 29 as we showcase these three talented ladies all from the Northwest North Carolina region, all from different backgrounds, who share their passion of music and telling stories through the songs they write."
The Celebrate Women Singer-Songwriter Showcase will benefit Shelter Home of Caldwell County, which provides emergency and support services for victims/survivors of domestic violence, rape and sexual assault and their children in the Caldwell and Alexander areas. To make a donation, the public can visit their website at shelterhomecc.org or make a donation during the Facebook Live event on March 29 at 7 p.m. using the tip bucket.
Regional Youth Artist Exhibit now on display
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is featuring the Regional Youth Artist Exhibit and Competition in the Lucas Mansion Gallery during March. The annual exhibit and competition is open to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
A first place winner in each category was selected by a qualified judge with honorable mention awards given to additional entries. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the artists reception and awards ceremony is not possible this year.
Each first place winner will receive a cash award along with ribbons awarded to first place and honorable mention entries.
First place and honorable mention awards are announced as follows: First place, Kindergarten through second grade, Allie Grace Pence; third through fifth grades, Alby Smith; middle school, Darrow Holder; high school, Alanis Villasenior. Honorable mentions went to: kindergarten through second grade, Sophia Fox, and Hiddenite Elementary kindergarten class; third through fifth grade, Bryson Mudd, Marleigh Dishmond and Nataly Rodrigues; middle school, Torivio Camas, Taylor Claire, Bryson Watson, Makaylah Hebel, Dakada McClamrock, Samuel Smith, Cora Childers, Joelyn Nunez (2), Lee Aunas, Lenzie Severt, Katherine Fensterle and Camille Martinez-Sanchez; high school, Candace Smith, Lauren Hoyle, Gracie Sexton and Adysen Cook.
The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular business hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors are asked to call to schedule a gallery tour. The exhibit will also be available for virtual viewing on the website www.hiddenitearts.org
Entries are being accepted now through March 23 at 4 p.m. for the Hiddenite Center’s Annual Regional Adult Artist Competition and exhibit to be featured in the Lucas Mansion Gallery in April 2021. Call 828-632-6966 or visit our website www.hiddenitearts.org for registration forms and more information.