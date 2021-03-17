Live music event will celebrate Women's History Month

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will host a Facebook Live singer/songwriter event featuring Kendra Blethen, Tonya Wood and Jill Benfield live from the Lucas Mansion.

"To access the up close and personal showcase, simply log onto our Facebook page — Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center — and enjoy the show in the comfort of your own homes," Donna Latham, executive director of the Hiddenite, said.

“Women’s History Month is an essential time to appreciate women who have paved the way, including women of the modern age and their contributions to modern culture as well as the women in our own lives," she said. "We hope everyone will take time to enjoy a special evening of entertainment on March 29 as we showcase these three talented ladies all from the Northwest North Carolina region, all from different backgrounds, who share their passion of music and telling stories through the songs they write."