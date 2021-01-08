Little snow in first wave, but might be more on the way

The initial snow from the first winter storm of 2021 was already gone by noon, but more is headed Statesville's way.

The storm dropped a dusting in the area overnight, but by morning most of the snow had melted off save for a few of the higher areas in the northern end of Iredell County. The storm changed from snow to rain along the Interstate-77 corridor as temperatures kept above freezing in most of the area.

Through Friday afternoon roads remained clear in Statesville, but snow began to fall again around 2:30 p.m.

Public Affairs Director Nancy Davis said the City of Stateville had applied brine to the main roads to help keep the snow and/or ice from sticking to the roads. She said sand is put down to help improve traction once snow and ice is on the roads.

According to Davis, the city prioritizes major streets that run through the city, hospital emergency room entrances, exit ramps, and other so-called "cold spots" with a history of problems.

Marcus Thompson of the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Division 12 crews have been monitoring the situation and had been brining the roads since Wednesday evening. He said in all, 81 DOT trucks and 26 contractor trucks on the roads to keep the roads clear.