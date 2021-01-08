Literal dumpster fire: Statesville Fire Department extinguishes fire at Windrush Apartments

Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary defines a dumpster fire as “An utterly calamitous or mismanaged situation or occurrence.” On Friday, the fire the Statesville Fire Department tackled wasn’t worthy of such as flourish of grammatical grace, but it was an actual dumpster fire.

Statesville Engine No. 3 responded to the small blaze on Windrush Road as the dumpster at Windrush Apartments had caught fire. It only took a matter of minutes for the fire to be extinguished.

The term dumpster fire rose in popularity in 2020 due to the ease of using the phrase to describe what many felt was a constant barrage of bad news.

A handful for fire departments across the country took part in putting out ceremonial dumpster fires to end 2020, though Brevard County Fire Rescue in Florida serendipitously ended the year with an actual call to one.

