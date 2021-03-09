Lisa's Restaurant & Lounge looks to give Statesville southern food with a twist

It will be a family restaurant, Lisa Wilder said, but with her being the face of Lisa’s Restaurant & Lounge, she’s got plenty on her plate right now. But when it comes to food and hospitality, that’s what Wilder is known for.
“Our family background has always been cooking … it’s a passion,” Wilder said. “A lot of people in Statesville know our cooking, but we’ve never taken it to a commercial level. A cookout here or there or something for the community, but we decided to kick it up a notch.”
Wilder said it will be a combination of southern food and soul food — with a twist, Wilder said — but it will be much more than a place to eat. It will be the atmosphere, too.
Beer and wine will be served and Wilder said there will be karaoke, sports nights, open mic nights, and other things planned. The hope is to keep people coming in for more than just her own takes on southern dining staples like fried chicken, meatloaf, barbecue ribs, and other comfort food.
Wilder said there were concerns with the opening at this time — she had lost a previous job due to the pandemic — but with vaccines for COVID-19 becoming more available to the public, Wilder believes people will be eager to get out and socialize more as it gets safer.
“I’m ready for it. I’m excited and love cooking. It will be like home, just with a bigger kitchen,” Wilder said.
The two Wilders, Lisa and her son, Stephen, hope to turn Lisa’s Restaurant & Lounge into more than just a restaurant, but the food of course, will be the main attraction.
While Lisa said it’s been a daunting task preparing for opening in April, she said her son Stephen had been pushing her to share her culinary talents with the rest of Statesville.
“He’s got a background in eating,” Lisa said with a laugh. “He’s been trying to get me into a restaurant forever.”
Wilder said she plans to open Lisa’s Restaurant & Lounge on April 1 with a tasting event before the grand opening on April 2.
The restaurant is located at 1411 Salisbury Road.
