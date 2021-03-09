Lisa's Restaurant & Lounge looks to give Statesville southern food with a twist

It will be a family restaurant, Lisa Wilder said, but with her being the face of Lisa’s Restaurant & Lounge, she’s got plenty on her plate right now. But when it comes to food and hospitality, that’s what Wilder is known for.

“Our family background has always been cooking … it’s a passion,” Wilder said. “A lot of people in Statesville know our cooking, but we’ve never taken it to a commercial level. A cookout here or there or something for the community, but we decided to kick it up a notch.”

Wilder said it will be a combination of southern food and soul food — with a twist, Wilder said — but it will be much more than a place to eat. It will be the atmosphere, too.

Beer and wine will be served and Wilder said there will be karaoke, sports nights, open mic nights, and other things planned. The hope is to keep people coming in for more than just her own takes on southern dining staples like fried chicken, meatloaf, barbecue ribs, and other comfort food.

Wilder said there were concerns with the opening at this time — she had lost a previous job due to the pandemic — but with vaccines for COVID-19 becoming more available to the public, Wilder believes people will be eager to get out and socialize more as it gets safer.

