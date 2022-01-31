Lisa Mozer is on a mission to perserve the history of Statesville's southside

Black history is Statesville’s history, and Lisa Mozer wants to make sure it is preserved as well as any of the city’s past.

“We have a lot of history that is known but not recognized,” Mozer said. “And how do we get people interested in that? You put a monument up, you put a plaque in and people ask more questions and are able to look it up.”

Mozer began her push to remember and preserve the city’s history last year, when she saw a need to make sure buildings and other worthy sites didn’t continue to decay. She said that, while she isn’t a historian, as an educator she wants to make sure people are educated about the city’s history.

It’s her history, too.

She made a career as an educator before returning to Statesville a few years ago. Since then, she said, she has taken many walks around the city, especially after the death of her son, and often recalls memories of growing up here. On the walks, she noticed the crumbling sidewalks near Garfield Park and along other streets south of downtown, which got her thinking more about her and the city’s pasts. With a knowledge of history of the area as well as how it has historically been treated, she began to contemplate why that was and what could be done.