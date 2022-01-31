Lisa Mozer is on a mission to perserve the history of Statesville's southside

Black history is Statesville’s history, and Lisa Mozer wants to make sure it is preserved as well as any of the city’s past.
“We have a lot of history that is known but not recognized,” Mozer said. “And how do we get people interested in that? You put a monument up, you put a plaque in and people ask more questions and are able to look it up.”
Mozer began her push to remember and preserve the city’s history last year, when she saw a need to make sure buildings and other worthy sites didn’t continue to decay. She said that, while she isn’t a historian, as an educator she wants to make sure people are educated about the city’s history.
It’s her history, too.
She made a career as an educator before returning to Statesville a few years ago. Since then, she said, she has taken many walks around the city, especially after the death of her son, and often recalls memories of growing up here. On the walks, she noticed the crumbling sidewalks near Garfield Park and along other streets south of downtown, which got her thinking more about her and the city’s pasts. With a knowledge of history of the area as well as how it has historically been treated, she began to contemplate why that was and what could be done.
“My own question now is, ‘Is it a coincidence that we have a very effective and influential preservation historic commission, as there are 45 registries for historic recognition in Iredell County, with 38 for the city of Statesville, but only one African American?” Mozer said. “So this is an oversight.”
In a letter to community leaders, she noted that Mount Pleasant AME Zion Church is that one, but there needs to be more, as Black people have been part of the story of Statesville and Iredell County since colonial times.
“Our city has dozens of landmarks recognized and preserved, and yet only one African American landmark is on the historic register. This oversight can be corrected, especially given the substantial evidence of Blacks early contributions (laboring) here in Statesville and Iredell County long before the Civil War,” Mozer said in the message to Mayor Costi Kutteh, Councilman John Staford, state Rep. Jeff McNeely and others. “Oversight or dismissal of our extensive Black lineage here is as wrong as if we are purposely demolishing and/or hurrying a disappearance.”
Some of the landmarks, like the Billingsley Academy on Green Street, are gone. But Mozer is looking to find a way to preserve and mark several other locations that are still standing, such as the former home of the Holliday family on Garfield Street. Dr. Robert Sumner Holliday and Mary Charlton Holliday had lasting influences, as a general practitioner in his case and as an educator in hers, in the early 1900s.
“Mrs. Holliday’s contributions to Iredell County youth went far beyond her job description, as she ceaselessly struggled for more equitable funding for Black students, teachers, and schools,” O.C. Stonestreet wrote in a 2012 column in the Record & Landmark, calling her a pioneer in Iredell County.
Also on Mozer’s list are Morningside Academy and Green Street Cemetery. The first was a segregated school, and the second is the resting place of many people who played a role in Statesville becoming the city it is.
The cemetery was used until the 1940s as a cemetery for many Black residents. Todd Scott, now the president of the Statesville branch of the NAACP, said in 2015 that the group’s then-president, Anthony Turman, as well as Leon Ijames and others realized there were a number of veterans buried there, including one from the Spanish-American War.
Scott said the preservation of the cemetery and other sites are important to a more inclusive telling of Statesville’s history and praised Mozer for her effort.
“She is doing a fine job, and the city should recognize those areas,” Scott said. “It’s historic, and we need to let the younger folks know about this, and some of the older folks, too.”
Mozer said in the case of the Hollidays’ house, work would need to be done to at least make the front look more presentable for historic recognition, but that and other actions would be part of a long-term preservation goal.
The process, however, isn’t an easy one.
While Kutteh has expressed interest, and the city’s planning department is communicating with her about preserving or repairing some of the sites and seeing that they are recognized, the work isn’t as easy as convincing the city to do it.
In a meeting last week with Mozer, city Planning Director Sherry Ashley said while having sites added to the national, state, and city historic register is important, it is a process with a number of steps, expert opinions and other factors. It will be unlikely to see an area join the city’s historic districts because residents there lack interest, she said, but the city is receptive about other ways of helping highlight its Black history.
“Sometimes bureaucracy is good, but is the bureaucracy going to help elevate what’s obviously missing, or is it going to continue to drag and not recognize what needs to be recognized?” Mozer said. “I can only judge a person’s receptiveness by what’s being done.”
Mozer said while she’s grateful for any progress, it is clear there is a long way to go.
However, that doesn’t mean she is slowing down as she continues her mission. While she has undertaken this project herself, Mozer also wants to bring in people with the skills and experience to complete the goal. Whether they are grant writers, historical experts or civic leaders, she wants to make sure the city’s past isn’t forgotten, and that it is diverse.
“Not saying I know how to do it best, but I know I’m doing the best I can,” Mozer said. “It has to be a community effort.”
