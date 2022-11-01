 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lisa McClowry brings Cher tribute show to Mooresville Saturday

Lisa McClowry brings her Cher tribute show to Mooresville Saturday.

One might think the end of a nine-month stint in Las Vegas would be an excellent time to take a break. But just days after finishing her run as the music icon Cher there, Lisa McClowry prepares to head to North Carolina as she takes her talents on the road.

With dates in Monroe and Mooresville to start her tour, McClowry is ready to play the hits here in the Tar Heel state with her “Beat Goes On” show.

“But the whole point in this is obviously to create nostalgia. To bring you back to the early ‘60s. If you’re a Cher fan, even if you’re not a Cher fan, it’s a feeling of empowerment, there’s a lot of female empowerment that runs throughout,” McClowry said. “It’s for all types of audiences, it’s really a show for everyone.”

McClowry transforms into the Goddess of Pop in her show, “The Beat Goes On” as she steps not just into the costumes and wigs that make her look like Cher, but works to incorporate the music legend’s humor, mannerisms, and other details that she feels makes it more than just another impersonation.

That and the more than an hour-long makeup process that goes into becoming the icon whose career spanned decades after making her mark in the mid-1960s with her then-husband Sonny Bono.

But along with the look, it’s the sound that made Cher stand out from the crowd with her contralto singing voice. McClowry said while she classically trained as a soprano, it wasn’t that hard to find Cher’s singing voice.

“I have to switch placement and add different color to my voice to get that Cher sound,” McClowry said.

Finding Cher’s speaking voice took more time for her to perfect.

“All those little nuances that took time to find so that I could just have a regular vocabulary, regular conversation as Cher,” McClowry said.

While she has sung and written her own songs before, being Cher for the evening is like the other roles she has played as far as stepping into character. She said this is no different as she steps into the shoes, boots, and high-heels of Cher from over the decades.

“I’m putting myself aside and honoring attributing this artist,” McClowry said. “And what’s interesting though when you play another character, play another person, you find a bit of them and yourself. And so by playing the role of Cher, it’s actually pulled out some more strength in me.”

McClowry’s two local shows begin Friday with a performance in Monroe at the Dowd Center Theatre at 8 p.m. and then in Mooresville on Saturday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center at 7 p.m.

For more information, go to www.lisamcclowry.com.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. For more information or tickets, visit ourtownstage.com. All proceeds go toward funding the arts in Mooresville.

