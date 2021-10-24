Like or hate Halloween in Iredell County but it is intriguing

I was in line at Clutch getting my usual, a medium black coffee, and discussing with the girl behind the counter the peculiarities of Halloween and why it occurred in October, as opposed to say June, or even July, my birthday month. “It wouldn’t be the same if it was in the summertime. The falling leaves, the colors, the cool air, all play into the atmosphere during Halloween. I love this time of the year,” she said.
“I was told that in October, when the air starts to get cooler, it becomes thinner and allows spirits from the afterlife to communicate with people from this life,” I said. She smiled and shook her head, “Yeah, that is a bunch of rubbish. The cool air isn’t any thinner than warm air in my opinion.” I suspected this girl was a Libra, my polar opposite.
Normally opposed to small talk, I found myself swept into an intellectual history debate over the origin of the most haunted holiday of the year. “Would you even consider Halloween a holiday?” she said.
“Sure, why not?” I said.
“Because it doesn’t seem right. People running around in costumes, scaring each other and stuffing themselves with candy.”
“Stockings at Christmas are full of candy; Easter baskets are full of candy. Holidays are about ODing on refined sugar. Why do you think dentists’ offices are always the most festive and decorated locations? Because of holidays they can live in big homes and drive flashy cars,” I said.
I told the girl that in the past, the Celts used to dress up in costumes during All Hallow’s Eve as a disguise to fool the ghosts that were milling around. “What are you planning to be for Halloween?” I asked her.
“Well, I think I am going to dress up as Lalisa,” she said. This I had to vex over for about 15 to 20 seconds.
“How exactly do you plan to hide from ghosts if you are dressed up like a model and K-pop singer?” I asked.
“No, you weirdo, I don’t even believe in ghosts,” she said, and rolled her eyes like my daughter and her little goth friends. “My favorite part of Halloween isn’t even dressing up, it is Jack O’ Lanterns,” she said as she handed me my coffee. “You seem like the kind of guy that gives kids apples instead of candy,” she said. The girl beside her giggled.
“As a matter of fact, bobbing for apples was a popular game back then. The way it was played was that there would be a bunch of guys at the All Hallow's Eve festival and each apple that was placed in the water tub was specific to a guy that wanted to participate in the game. A young maiden would then bob and bite one of the apples. Whichever guy represented the apple would subsequently be her future husband. It seems preposterous now in the time of Tinder and Bumble, but back then, in a small Celtic village hundreds of miles from nowhere, you had slim pickings, and your neighbor Joe was as good as it got.”
“Sounds dreadful,” she said.
“And then to see if it was true, they would gaze into a mirror. People believed that if you looked hard into a mirror you might capture a glimpse of your future and realize that you aren’t marrying Joe after all but Randy, two huts over. Halloween began as a ritual ceremony and quickly became a party of games and good food. People back then, a thousand years ago, were not all that different than people today, in terms of primal wants like fun, food, and a satisfactory spouse.”
Nowadays in Mooresville or Statesville, if adults showed up at your door on Halloween night dressed like saints and singing creepy songs, you could call the law. Kids weren't even originally given candy either. Instead, they were given “soul cake,” a type of biscuit though we can imagine something more along the lines of a Civil War hardtack. Can you imagine what would happen if kids across Iredell County went out with their baskets and pillowcases to fill with candy and instead returned home with hundreds of biscuits? There would be rioting.
The Lake Norman area is one of the most decorated locations anywhere I have ever lived. If you get a chance, take a few minutes out of your busy lives, and drive around, or even walk through your neighborhood and enjoy the wonderful decorations, and get lost in the mystique and lore of Halloween.
Greg Evans is the associate director of communications at King University in Bristol, Tennessee.