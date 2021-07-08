Lighthouse Deliverance Church ready to open doors

It's been a journey for Bishop James Curtis Jackson Sr. and the members of Lighthouse Deliverance Church, but with construction finished, the congregation now has a permanent home in Statesville.

"It's a humbling experience," he said. "I'll share with anybody if you have enough patience and you'll continue to work and pray as you continue toward your goal ... what you make happen for somebody else, God will make it happen for you."

Jackson said the church had been in temporary locations around the area since 1995, but five years ago, it was able to buy the property on Greenbriar Road where the church now sits. While services were held in a mobile building, the church had been working on the building it will now call home.

At one point before arriving on Greenbriar Road, he said the church gave away its property. The minister of 31 years said he had put the church property into storage while the church planned its next move. He said he knew he would have to tell his congregation, and while they were surprised, he told them that God had a bigger plan.

"But this is the kicker: He told me when we got ready to get our church, he'd give it all back to us. And it happened just like this in this church," Jackson said.