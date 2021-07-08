Lighthouse Deliverance Church ready to open doors

It's been a journey for Bishop James Curtis Jackson Sr. and the members of Lighthouse Deliverance Church, but with construction finished, the congregation now has a permanent home in Statesville.
"It's a humbling experience," he said. "I'll share with anybody if you have enough patience and you'll continue to work and pray as you continue toward your goal ... what you make happen for somebody else, God will make it happen for you."
Jackson said the church had been in temporary locations around the area since 1995, but five years ago, it was able to buy the property on Greenbriar Road where the church now sits. While services were held in a mobile building, the church had been working on the building it will now call home.
At one point before arriving on Greenbriar Road, he said the church gave away its property. The minister of 31 years said he had put the church property into storage while the church planned its next move. He said he knew he would have to tell his congregation, and while they were surprised, he told them that God had a bigger plan.
"But this is the kicker: He told me when we got ready to get our church, he'd give it all back to us. And it happened just like this in this church," Jackson said.
Jackson said that was just one of the many examples of God's blessings over the years that led to the church building where it sits now. Whether it was businesses working out deals charging little or no interest or the chairs that another church donated that just happened to match the carpet, God blessed the church in many ways.
"It seemed like God favored us when we got here," Jackson said. "People (had) seen the vision we had and pitched in, the whole community pitched in."
At 5 p.m. Sunday, the church will hold a service to celebrate its new home but soon will host services from 9 to noon Sundays and 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
But while the church had been ministering even while it was in its temporary locations, Jackson said, now it can focus on that mission more exclusively.
Hosting summer camps, running a food pantry and clothing drive, and helping the formerly incarcerated rejoin the community are just a few of the things Jackson said the church can put more energy into now.
"We want this church to be like a hospital to a sick person. This is going to be a hospital to a sick, sinning, soul," Jackson said.
Jackson said helping former inmates is just one way to show forgiveness in a biblical way, and it doesn't matter where someone is coming from in life, it's his and the church's mission to help.
"There's a lot of distorted information that makes people think they are above stuff that other people need, but we're all the same people," Jackson said. "Our job is to be like a bunker for people that are getting out. They want to get on their feet and manage and do different things."
Jackson said he and the roughly 100 people who attend the church can help people work their way toward having what they need not just to survive, but to thrive as productive members of the community.
All of that is part of what Jackson said is the church paying it forward and having the blessings it received on the way to opening the doors to their new building. He said it doesn't matter if someone doesn't attend the church, he believes in the mission to help those in need and point them toward God.
"If the Lord is in it, you don't tangibly belong here. Our job is to get you going to where you're going," Jackson said.
