Ligaya and Wade Kates honored for service to St. Philip The Apostle Church
On Nov. 8, Father Thomas J. Kessler presented the Jewell Award to parishioners Ligaya and Wade Kates. The award is given for outstanding volunteer service at St. Philip the Apostle Church in Statesville. The Kates have taken care of the flowers, plants and bushes, and have cut the grass for about 25 years.

They have also helped clean the church and straighten out hymnals in the pews for several years.

