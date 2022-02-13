Life insurance needs can change over time

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parents of minors or young adults

For many Americans, the need for life insurance becomes top-of-mind following the birth or adoption of a child. If you have or are considering starting a family, now is the time to evaluate your insurance policies, ensuring that you have enough coverage to meet your family’s day-to-day expenses, in addition to future financial goals. You may want to ensure that regular living expenses are covered for your family over a period of years, as well as education costs for children and retirement savings for the surviving spouse.

Older adults nearing or in retirement

As you accumulate wealth or become an empty-nester, your need for life insurance may decline. Be sure to maintain enough coverage to protect your retirement savings. Once in retirement, the need for a death benefit, which provides annuity or lump sum payments to the surviving spouse, may become less significant. Certain types of life insurance policies may offer the flexibility to borrow against accumulated cash values to provide cash flow in retirement. Evaluate your coverage against what you anticipate spending in retirement to see if these or other options could help your situation.

Those preparing for the transfer of assets