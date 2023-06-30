Juli Moore, director for the Iredell County Library, recently presented the many services that the library has for all residents of Iredell County to the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville.

The number of services that the library and its staff provide is over whelming to say the least. Services range from providing all the various books and publications for check out, research on family genealogy, assisting nonprofits with grant writing resources, collecting and cataloging local history, and many, many more services. “Check out” the library at their website, Iredell County Public Library, NC | Official Website, or call the main Library at 704-878-3090. Locations include Statesville, Troutman and Harmony.