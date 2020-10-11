Libby Campbell influenced generations of local students

Mrs. Elizabeth Steele “Libby” Campbell, 82, passed to her reward on June 21, 2020. She had been frail for some time, but never complained, never allowed anyone to make a fuss over her, and in every way, remained a prime example of a Southern lady. She was the eldest of seven children, two girls and five boys, and was raised on a 20-acre cotton farm in eastern Iredell County. One of her brothers told me how the family’s kids picked cotton by hand, beginning about the time of the county fair and finishing up just before Thanksgiving.

Libby loved books and decided to plant ideas in the minds of children, rather than cotton seeds in furrows of red Carolina clay. I recently had the privilege of looking through some of the numerous scrapbooks she kept about her students in the Iredell County Schools. A graduate of Cool Spring High School, “Miss Libby” taught at that school as well as at North Middle School, Monticello, Harmony and Union Grove. For part of her long career in the classroom, she taught academically gifted students, an assignment that can be challenging in the extreme.

In her scrapbooks, Miss Libby preserved photos, newspaper articles, letters, as well as some of the poems and stories written by her students.