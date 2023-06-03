BOE members should resign, allow people with students' best interest to take over

In my opinion Anita, you need to move to the Clear Creek School district. Wherever that may be, it isn’t in Iredell County. Additionally, none of our schools need barber shop classes as this county doesn’t need 25 new barbers every year. If you feel that adding Fight classes at Statesville Senior High School will solve the discipline problems there, are you going to suggest other such repulsive solutions. Then why not something equally offensive to other high schools to address their problems …. maybe knot tying classes at South and Mooresville High schools to solve the teen suicide problems. While you’re at it, add pharmacology, entrepreneurship and criminal justice classes for the drug trade at Lake Norman and West high schools.

Instead of suggesting such ridiculous “classes” and lip service, why not get the schools in Iredell County what is really needed the most: more mental health counselors, smaller class sizes and better staff support. STOP dumping the kids with the highest needs in the same three schools and then CONTINUE to label those schools as “low performing” while you refuse those schools the resources, they’ve asked the board for to address the very gaps, needs and deficiencies you created. Students with mental and/or behavior problems who are not allowed in regular classrooms are housed at Northview school. The problem is that they have a very long waiting list. Children on this list are being dumped into normal Special Education classes where they totally disrupt any education just as they did in regular classrooms. Right NOW we need Registered Nurses, trained counselors. Teacher assistants and clerical help for every three teaching positions is needed. Decent pay for maintenance staff and bus drivers would solve the big problems finding people to take these jobs.

Instead of plotting and scamming to build a ‘Taj Mahal’ High School any real BOE would be screaming for a higher property tax base to ensure decent education rather than taking care of real estate and construction people who are already wealthy. I’m told we can’t put excess students at South and Lake Norman High in trailers because of security risk. Yet trailers at Northview are used to house students during their school suspension time. Many trailers are used for Prime-time before and after school care programs. If a new high school is built a stadium is not a money maker. Stadiums are a money pit. First to build then second to maintain and insure. Gate money is used for athletic equipment, uniforms, and referee officials. This money covers the expenses for all the sports at each school. Funding for Music and athletic programs is needed for all our precious Iredell County children.

I pray to God that this BOE who hold the money and the ultimate policy power over the fate of our babies will resign so people who have the best interest of our students and this county can do what you’ll have failed so miserably to do.

Judy Jackson

Statesville

P.S. Anita the Right-wing gang is using you as their ventriloquist dummy so they can sit back and try to look smart.

Transferring F-16s to Ukraine will deter Russia

Headline in New York Times: "Biden Will Allow Allies to Deliver F-16s to Ukraine"

Will the White House give the greenlight to the Pentagon — not just NATO countries in Europe — to permit Ukrainian pilots to be trained on American-made F-16 fighter jets so that Ukraine can loosen (escape) the bonds of the "proxy war" and press eastward through the "Donbas" to the long Russian border?

It would strain allied unity if the U.S. were to hold ourselves back, creating a fault line of risk among NATO allies, when Britain and the Netherlands start training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16s.

Not to join in the gamble would detract from the ringing endorsement for going all out in helping Kiev to "win" the war "for as long as it takes," as expressed by President Biden in the public square in Kiev.

Transferring the F-16s will deter Russia rather than "provoke" by denying the Kremlin air superiority. These planes carry powerful radar that can spot targets from hundreds of miles away, and modern missiles.

The stakes are very high, admittedly.

(Former official in the U.S. State Department)

William Jackson

Davidson

Not happy with changes to the newspaper

Time does not stand still. Things change. Some changes are good; others not so much.

I expected the reduction of newspaper issues for some time now. What I did NOT expect was the articles that have already been removed from the newspaper. We no longer have a TV booklet. The few movies and shows mentioned are going to be it, so I'm told. We also did not see the real estate transfers on Sunday. I always look forward to reading those. The NASCAR racing news has fallen off lately and is almost non-existent.

There may have been other items left out. Time will tell. How do you plan to adjust the cost? What about all the delivery folks; I assume they will be out of a job now. How long has this been in the works? Obviously, for a while.

I must say I for one am not happy about this at all. There may be more changes in the future and I may be one of those making the change.

Marilyn Armlin

Statesville

Loss of daily newspapers is loss to the people

To the Editor:

This has been too long in coming, but I have read the letters from neighbors and friends of Statesville and decided to join my voice with theirs over the sad state of our newspaper's unraveling.

I am in agreement with many of the previous letter writers, David Mize, Tony and Fern Wilcox, Jeanne Joyner, Barry Lippard, L.L. McLain, and Shelia Miles, among others.

It all started with the annual newspaper bill that was now an astonishing $837.98! But we enjoy the hands on feel of real newspaper, it's portability, and that it is recyclable.

We enjoy knowing that we are helping to employ the delivery persons, journalists, editors, mechanical producers, and others, of a local paper that provides news of neighbors, friends, schools, and more — something other than just heavy politics and negative news of the world.

Some of the best and most interesting writers — Joe Hudson, Salena Zito (who actually goes out into communities), Daniel Mitchum, Pastor Scott Jeffreys, among others, and the history that reminds us of who we are, represent the highlights of our paper, along with local events and details of the positive in our area.

The down side are too many unsubstantiated opinions of writers like Froma Harrop who recently backed up her editorial with poll numbers, which are notoriously wrong because the rest of us know not everyone answers those or are even asked. She also claims to "know a lot of people" and tells us she knows what they want in our country's leadership in a state half a country away from where she actually lives. Ah, a mind reader? It's just a "Bah Humbug" sort of writing that doesn't help with a solution, but may make things worse.

The loss of our daily paper is also a loss to people on a daily basis. You have personally caused the loss of many jobs. Our carrier, Mr. Wetherby, who has been consistent and dependable in our daily paper delivery to the point of avoiding the giant puddle at the end of our driveway, every time it rained, has lost his job. We don't need anything else crammed into our mailbox, much less a Sunday sized one. No one wants extra trouble for our mail carriers either.

There is the loss of daily enjoyment involved with daily communication. Something to look forward to — especially for those mostly at home each day. Actual papers are easy to carry to the porch, read at the kitchen table, or on trips. Not nearly as nice, is the digital version, which just adds to the already overwhelming computer searching and staring of our lives.

The paper had already been changing in mysterious and negative ways. Too many political opinions, decimated comics, including at least one that doesn't even make much sense, much less gives us a reason to laugh. In your letter you say that you "cover it all", we have to say, not lately. As a previous letter noted, many of our events/happenings in Statesville are reported after the event. I admit this is sometimes the organizers fault, but maybe try just a little harder to be on top of things here.

Why must our printed edition "evolve' with the times? What does that even mean? Did you ask your subscribers for their thoughts? If you "live here", "work here", "are part of the fabric of this community" do you care what we prefer? Is it about money? Climate control?

Venting is over. Thank you for reading. There are many good spots in our paper and that is why we are still customers and will try to be flexible enough for this latest hit. But not going to be easy or fun. :-) :-(

Thank you for continuing to try with our local news and sharing the good from our area!

Sincerely,

Linda Meadors

Statesville