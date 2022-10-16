Letters detail conditions of North Atlantic crossings

Not long ago I did a column mentioning that the ancestors of many of us came to America by sailing ship. Soon after the column ran, I came across some letters originally published in pre-American Revolution newspapers in Northern Ireland, concerning the North Atlantic crossings of some of these ships, with accounts of the conditions and length of the voyages.

These people crossed the ocean by choice, paying for their transportation in cash or agreeing to indentured servitude for a number of years. Others came to America unwillingly, in chains, with no promise of eventual freedom.

The letters in the newspapers, mentioned above, let friends and relatives of the emigrants know they had survived the Atlantic crossing, which was not always the case. Keep in mind that the letters were written and printed just before the War for Independence (1775-1781), not during the very early days of exploration, but after the transport ships were better constructed, the routes and weather and currents were better understood and navigational aid improvements had been made. Still, not all the passengers survived to reach the New World.

A long, bad voyage

Typical of vessels bringing Scots-Irish to America was the 200-ton ship James and Mary which reached Charlestown (now Charleston, South Carolina) after a voyage of 50 days, on Oct. 18, 1772, with 200 settlers. It had sailed from Larne, on the east coast of County Antrim, Northern Ireland, on Aug. 25, 1772. During the seven week’s voyage five children died en route, causes not reported.

Think of how cozy things would have been in a sailing ship, smaller than your house, to be shared with a crew of maybe 20 and a hundred other passengers and their belongings for 50 days. Add the necessary supplies to repair the ship, barrels of food and water, extra sails and rigging.

Another ship that sailed about the same time was the 400-ton Lord Dunluce, which departed Larne on Oct. 4, 1772. It arrived at Charleston after a voyage of 11 weeks. The ship was said to have been well-provisioned. Even so, smallpox broke out “which occasioned the death of some children.”

The ship’s master, James Gillis, was described as diligent and humane, and further as a “solid, cautious and careful Captain.”

Pioneer names

We have the names off the Lord Dunluce’s passenger list, among which R&L readers may find some familiar surnames, although the spellings of some may be altered: Adams, Agnes, Baird, Barber, Barlow, Blair, Brown, Burnit (Burnett), Cherry, Craig, Crawford, Fear, Fleming, Greg, Hanna, Henring, Hughey, Humphrey, Jameson, McClenaghan, McClurken, McLurkin, McNeel, McQuestin, McQuillen, McWilliams, Mebin, Menary, Miller, Montgomery, Murray, Owens, Reed, Roarke, Sloan, Thomson, Weir, Wilson and Wright. You probably know some Iredell people with these surnames or close variations of these names.

In case you were wondering, in order of frequency the men’s first names were: John (9), James (7), William (5), David (3), Robert (3), Thomas (3), Archibald (2), Richard (2), and Samuel (2). The following first names appeared one time each: Abraham, Alexander, Brice, Charles, Francis, George, Gilbert, Hugh and Matthew. Apparently, “Archibald” is not as popular now as it once was.

These facts are gleaned from Billy Kennedy’s “The Scots-Irish in the Carolinas” (Belfast: Causeway Press, 1997), a very interesting book.

The ships typically sailed from the Northern Ireland ports of Belfast, Larne, Londonderry, Newry and Portrush and were destined for Baltimore, Maryland; Charleston, South Carolina; New Castle, Delaware; New York or Philadelphia. Philadelphia was the largest American Atlantic port of the time.

The length of time of the ocean passage was dependent on the winds and weather, the skill of the ship’s navigator, the distance to the destination and other factors.

One ship, in 1751, took 46 days to cross the 3,000 miles of sea from Ireland to the American coast. Another took 56 days to cross. Yet another took 119 days in rough weather.

Some ships, of course, were lost at sea, their passengers and crews never heard from again. Frequently, ships arrived at their destinations, but with fewer passengers than when their treks began. Deaths were due to diseases, accidents, miscarriages, insufficient food, bad water and unstated reasons.

Tribulations did not end once here

Assuming their ship actually made it to America with the people still alive, there was still the matter of getting to lands that could be claimed.

The North Carolina Piedmont, of which Rowan (the western part becoming Iredell County in 1788) County is a part, was settled coming in from two directions.

Pioneers trekked south via the so-called “Great Wagon Road” from Philadelphia, while other European settlers traveled a northwesterly route from Charleston. Much of what was once The Great Wagon Road from Philadelphia is today known as U.S. Highway 29.

From Philly to the Yadkin River was reckoned as about 435 miles according to Peter Jefferson (Thomas’s father) and Joshua Fry’s famous 1775 map, while the total length of the Great Road (Pennsylvania to Augusta, Georgia) was about 700 miles.

Our own Gov. Arthur Dobbs, for whom the fort north of Statesville is named, wrote back to London in 1755 of the Yadkin River, describing it as “…A large beautiful river where is a ferry. It is nearly 300 yards over, it was at this time fordable, scarce coming to the horses’ bellies….”

It is important to note that the term “Scots-Irish” has become more acceptable in recent years than the term, “Scotch-Irish.” Both terms referred to the people from southern Scotland and the northern part of England near the Scottish border, who settled in what is now Northern Ireland. These people, and their descendants, later resettled in North America. Many of us are their progeny. There were political, economic and religious reasons for their leaving for the New World.

These ancestors of ours were a hardy, tough people. Had they not been, you and I would not be here now, which is something to think about.