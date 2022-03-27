Letter told about the ‘good old days'

Here is the concluding part of a letter written to The Landmark, by a Mr. C. W. Beam, of Kannapolis, telling about what life was like in Iredell in the 1880s. I have added some comments. Part I ran in the March 20 edition.

Law was respected by the people. Not many men were tried for life. I recall a club-footed man named Messemer, killed a woman and put her in a well. He was hanged in Statesville.

(In 1876 William Meisimer was hanged in Statesville for the murder of his mother-in-law, a Mrs. Helig, in Rowan County. A team of horses refused to drink water from a well. Mrs. Helig’s body was found in the bottom of the well. She had been missing for six days. Meisimer subsequently confessed to bludgeoning her to steal her money.)

There were not many divorces. Most people married for love; they were poor and worked for riches together. Not much fighting among neighbors; guns were not often used. Sometimes a fellow would bite off a man’s nose, ear or finger. The whipping post was brought into play if a man stole your boss sheep, and the county mark was branded on the rascal.

Court was held in Statesville once a year in the summer. The court brought lots of fun when it met.

One morning a covered wagon came up to court. A fellow said to the driver, “If you will show me an uglier man than you, I’ll give you a gallon of liquor.” The driver said, “Dad, stick your head out of the wagon.” He got his liquor! I could give names, but I won’t.

One court, a man came to town with a red monkey and a crank organ. The monkey would dance and take collections. Once, he took a man’s cud of tobacco out of his mouth, smelled it, made a face, and put it back in the owner’s mouth. I don’t blame the monkey.

Two trains a day

We had one railroad within six miles of our house. It was rebuilt after the (Civil) war and there were two trains a day. They used to say that folks would get off the train and pick blackberries when the fireman stopped to get wood and recruit his steam. They also said the train had to stop every time the whistle blew.

(The Atlantic, Tennessee & Ohio Railroad covered the 45 miles from Charlotte to Statesville and back. It originally opened in 1860. In 1863, the Confederate government had the A.T.& O. tracks taken up to replace tracks destroyed by Federal troops. The tracks were and also used to complete the track from Danville to Greensboro.

Tracks were again laid and the A.T.& O. resumed service in 1871. Local folks said “A.T.& O.” in reality stood for “Awful, Terrible & Outrageous.”)

A lot of coffee, black strap molasses, Baltimore meat and sugar were hauled from Cheraw, Wilmington and Charleston by wagons and horses.

Mills

One old mill was erected by Wilford Turner prior to 1830. It is now Turnersburg Mill. The old mill in Catawba County on the Catawba River, across from East Monbo, was owned and run by the late C. L. Turner, until it was washed away in the flood of 1916. Long Island, one mile above old Monbo, is another old factory.

(Mr. Turner named his mill “Beau Mont,” French for “beautiful mountain.” Locals, however, reversed the name to “Mont Beau” and from there soon corrupted it to “Monbo.”)

Also, there was the McAdenville Mill started about 1870. The old Statesville Mill was built about 1894; the Mooresville Mill No. 1 about the same time, and the No. 2 mill in Mooresville was built about 1899.

(The old No. 1 Mooresville Cotton Mill building on Broad Street was torn down in 2019. It is said to have been made of bricks from red clay dug on-site. The cotton mill was chartered on Jan. 17, 1893.)

The wool-combing mill on Third Creek was built by Keistler.

Our wheat was ground on the old burr mills on creeks and rivers. The first steam mill I ever saw was at S. B. Cornelius’ near Doolie, Iredell County. The first roller mill was put up by the late Sid Troutman and run by water from the creek. The White Brothers ran a mill north of Statesville as early as 1860. Sometimes, when the water was low, we would have to grind on the Sabbath to get our daily bread.

Few doctors

There were only a few doctors in the county in those days. There were Dick Mills at Troutman, Tate Powell out on the river near Monbo, old Dr. McLelland in Mooresville, Dr. Houston in Mt. Mourne. The now so-called drug stores were unknown.

Among other doctors were Dr. Wilhelm of Rock Cut, Dr. Byers of near Statesville, James Ward, Dr. Kimball and Dr. Mott of Statesville.

The lawyers I remember were Freeland, Armfield, Turner, Caldwell, Linney, Witherspoon and a few others.

There were very few suicides in those days. Three only I recall up to 1885. When a man or woman died, the neighbors went in, made a coffin, covered it with black cloth, put it in a wagon if a long way to go, if a short distance, carried it, buried the body and the whole community felt the loss and helped the bereaved family if they needed help. There was not much style then, but sympathy and love abounded.

