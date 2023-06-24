Quest for recognition of Black historical neighborhood continues

Like all associations in their beginning, local community members sought collaborative answers for needed resolutions. Bringing attention to an oversight of cultural diversity in the city’s historical landscape, Black Historic Community Group members implemented an awareness campaign (2021). Their priority from the start, and continues to be, is about commemorating local history of freedom pioneers and preservation of local landmarks. Challenges in cultural diversity and equality in public funding can either be seen as part of solutions or part of disparity.

With community efforts increasing in participation in local government, it is believable that all communities are likely to see better compromises implemented to improve neighborhoods with participation in city planning. Community group members see transparency of collaborations between all invested partnerships as a necessary protocol to avoid mistakes like cultural appropriation and to have adequate funding of projects moving forward.

Group members advocating for substantial investment in preservation along with cultural diversity of services are witnessing an increase in public support of commemorating a Black historical neighborhood.

Last year neighborhood residents sought help from the most diversity ever seated on city council. Unfortunately what could have been a game changer must have seemed too out of the box.

This year, group members continue to share awareness for inclusive cultural preservation planning. Letters and emails descriptive of Statesville’s significant Black pioneers leading the way in freedom and five highly significant Black historic landmarks (shared at the state level) are now bringing about city council discussions on improvements for initiatives in city planning.

According to the city manager (Ron Smith) additional funding (grants) this year are possible. Two grants recently submitted by the city will hopefully have award update announcements soon. Gone unanswered so far, questions to city council remain on the whereabouts of 6O slightly buried headstones identified/indicated by the GPR mapping of the Green Street Cemetery by the contracted Omega Mapping surveyor company on March 28, 2023.

Community group members continue participation at monthly city council meetings (first and third Mondays at 7 p.m. on the second floor in city hall), and this “taking seats” at city council is in its second year (consistently). Over 100 local residents with concerns about diversity of city preservation projects signed an online petition and more signatures are possible at https://chng.it/Rx4BXvTT7R (no fee to sign).

Collaborative services for preservation between the city and county may go publicized, however the community group has managed to attract television and newspaper reports highlighting the neighborhood’s freedom renaissance era. Group members say more local residents just being aware of the benefits of having a unique and sustainable Black historical neighborhood is important. Having African American landmarks listed as part of the city’s historical attraction is new and an achievement credited to its community’s group effort to be part of city planning in 2023.

Lisa Mozer

Statesville