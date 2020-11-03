Letter for potential development of Vance Hotel approved

City Attorney Leah Messick said that the developer’s attorney was clear in that the group felt it would definitely take that long due to the size and unique nature of this project, and that it essentially didn’t want to commit to a goal that was “unrealistic.” She pointed out the manhours that will be required in the next stage and that, therefore, there needed to be approval on the “broad strokes” of the deal before that investment was made.

Smith pointed out that this approval would set the rest of the project in motion.

“If you approve this tonight, this will set forth the second part of this process and that will be the … construction of a community development plan and master development agreement,” he said. “That’s where the finer details of the contract will be fleshed out and put into place. That will not take the entirety of the due diligence process.”

Mayor Costi Kutteh weighed in, stating that he felt the questions of Morgan, and of David Jones who asked why the agreement was non-binding at this point, would be answered in due course.