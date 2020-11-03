Letter for potential development of Vance Hotel approved

The Statesville City Council approved a letter of intent with a developer for the Vance Hotel, moving the project into its next phase.
The council meeting was held Monday at City Hall.
Council approved 6-2 a motion to approve the non-binding letter of intent for the Vance, with Doris Allison and William Morgan dissenting; Morgan stated that he is not opposed to the project, but to the letter of intent.
City Manager Ron Smith had presented the council with an amended letter of intent from Rainier (formerly Catellus) Group, LLC. The non-binding letter of intent includes a 365-day due diligence period with the potential for two 90-day extensions, which can be executed at the developer’s request. Smith said that the group plans “to take the hotel back to a boutique hotel and include a parking deck as part of the project.”
The Vance Hotel has stood in Statesville since 1922. In 2012, the city bought the property to use for parking, according to previous Statesville Record & Landmark reports. It has been empty for more than a decade. The future of the site has long been a source of debate.
As to the latest project, Smith said the amended letter addressed one of two concerns raised during a previous closed session of the Council.
“At the last council meeting, there were, in closed session, there were some concerns about two things in the letter of intent,” Smith said. “One was the length of the due diligence period, which has not changed. … The second concern had to do with the parking deck and the discussion about ownership, there needs to be a public purpose in this project for us as a city to be a partner in it.”
To address the second concern, the city asked for and was granted a 30-year lease for public parking usage for public usage. Smith said the group agreed to a 30-year lease for 20 parking places for public usage during the day; after 5 p.m. those spots would revert back to the hotel.
Council debated the non-binding nature of the agreement and the tenuous nature of the letter of intent.
Councilman William Morgan said that in his seven years on the council, he had “been a huge proponent of getting something done across the street” at the Vance Hotel.
However, he questioned the lengthy nature of the due diligence period.
“What I can’t get my head around is, as Mr. Smith had mentioned, this is a non-binding letter of intent,” Morgan said. “It doesn’t have a lot of teeth except for the fact that we’re tying that up for potentially a year-and-a-half. … We can’t market it … if somebody rolls up and wants to buy it, we are prohibited from doing something as long as we’re under this letter of intent.”
Morgan pointed out that while he understands the early nature of this potential agreement, the non-binding nature of the agreement did cause him some pause. He pointed out that at this stage the council has not seen any architectural drawings, nor financing. With the year-and-a-half agreement, it is on the city to assume liability for the property, he said. Morgan said that he’s concerned that if this development was not completed, then the building would be another 18 months older and “it makes it tougher and tougher to do something with it.”
City Attorney Leah Messick said that the developer’s attorney was clear in that the group felt it would definitely take that long due to the size and unique nature of this project, and that it essentially didn’t want to commit to a goal that was “unrealistic.” She pointed out the manhours that will be required in the next stage and that, therefore, there needed to be approval on the “broad strokes” of the deal before that investment was made.
Smith pointed out that this approval would set the rest of the project in motion.
“If you approve this tonight, this will set forth the second part of this process and that will be the … construction of a community development plan and master development agreement,” he said. “That’s where the finer details of the contract will be fleshed out and put into place. That will not take the entirety of the due diligence process.”
Mayor Costi Kutteh weighed in, stating that he felt the questions of Morgan, and of David Jones who asked why the agreement was non-binding at this point, would be answered in due course.
“I think all of Mr. Morgan’s questions will be answered and money will begin to be spent, on our side and his side with legal fees we have and examination further of the property,” Kutteh said, later adding, “I would hope that an agreement to move forward at this step would be the catalyst on both sides to get into what we have to do on our side and what he has to do on his side.”
Smith added that there was some need to know the overall parameters of the deal as this will be a “private negotiated sale and there’s specific statute that you operate under in order to do that.”
With the approval, Smith had stated the plan could go into its next phase, which includes getting an appraisal of the property. Kutteh added that the developer had, in conversations, expressed a willingness to appear before the council as requested to offer updates on the project.
Kutteh also read a proclamation into the record in regard to Veterans Day.
The proclamation read as follows:
“WHEREAS, on Veterans Day, America pauses to honor every service member who has ever served our country and the citizens of the United States live in freedom because of the personal sacrifices made by those who have served, and by those now serving in the armed forces; and
WHEREAS, on Veterans Day and every day, we celebrate their immeasurable contributions, draw inspiration from their example, and renew our commitment to showing them the fullest support of our gratitude; and
WHEREAS, with respect for and in recognition of the contributions our service members have made to the cause of peace and freedom around the world, the Congress has provided that November 11 of each year shall be set aside as a legal public holiday to honor our Nation's veterans; and
WHEREAS, for decades, the City of Statesville has had the great privilege of employing hundreds of veterans who have served the citizens of Statesville faithfully and competently in numerous positions and currently employs 48 veterans who showed courage, honor and dedication in the line of duty, and who now continue to work daily to make our community a better place to live, work and play;
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT PROCLAIMED that the Mayor and City Council of Statesville, North Carolina, do hereby express profound appreciation for the service of all City employees who are among the millions of Veterans who have faithfully served our country; and be it further resolved that the Mayor and Statesville City Council call upon all Statesville residents to observe Wednesday, November 11, 2020, as Veterans Day, by solemnly remembering the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly to preserve our heritage of freedom.”
Among the other actions taken, the council:
Approved all of the items on the consent agenda;
Approved the ordinance to annex a property located at James Farm Road, submitted by C2C Ventures, LLC; and
Approved a rezoning request filed by C2C Land Development, LLC, for the property located on James Farm Road (between US 21/Turnersburg Highway and Parcel Drive).
