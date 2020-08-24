Let's get everyone hunting these last few months of 2020

Do the seasons seem a bit off to you? No, not spring, summer, fall and winter, I am talking about hunting season. We are on the cusp of opening day of dove season, and it just doesn’t feel like it, at least to me it doesn’t.
We do have this whole pandemic thing going on. And we have a heated political year as well. The majority of the political hatred will be spurned by the pandemic. Stores are running at lessened capacities and hours. We are told to stay distant constantly. Masks and sanitizers are the current norm.
Yet, we are towards the end of August and I haven’t even checked to see how many shotgun shells I have leftover from last year. I haven’t pulled the shotgun to give it another cleaning (I typically will clean the firearm at the end of the season and again at the beginning of the season as it lets me confirm everything is in good working order).
COVID-19 has rearranged everyone’s life. Perhaps that is why things almost seem a little Twilight Zone-ish. Or is it 2020 in general?
I mean, we had weird stuff happen the whole year, right? Not just COVID, but earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, murder hornets, a solar storm, UFOs confirmed by the Pentagon, and a ton of stuff that I probably have forgotten because it seems as if 2020 has lasted for a decade already.
So now, I have to make sure my hunting license is up-to-date (it isn’t, well, it is and it isn’t, as I have a lifetime license but my HIPA has to be renewed for migratory birds such as dove as well as my new tags will be needed for the middle of September for deer season), my equipment is ready, and my eye is on target.
I need to get the trail cameras a fresh set of batteries, find the deer trails, and get them hung on the trees to see what we have mulling around in the fields. I need to get my stand ready by finding a tree and clearing the limbs for shooting lanes.
I need to make sure COVID hasn’t made my hunting apparel too tight. Did you know COVID causes clothing to shrink on average two sizes? That’s my story and I am sticking to it!
End of August, and all these things to do, so I can try to enjoy the last little bit of 2020. Typically, hunting seasons make the end of the year to go by quickly. That may be the key to finishing off this crazy year. Let’s get everyone hunting these last few months and get onto a better 2021.
Bill Howard is a member of the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association. Visit BillHowardOutdoors.com.
