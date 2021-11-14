Let your actions show you value others' time during conversation

We’ve all been in that conversation where the other person is physically present, but not really there. Stephen R. Covey says it best: “Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.”
When you show others that you are truly present and engaged with them, you add value to your conversation. This is a crucial skill in today’s workplace. Making the other individual feel heard and valued is key because it improves your relationships and overall communication. This ability is one of the “soft skills” that help employees at any experience level be successful.
Here are some simple tips to make the person you are talking to feel heard and, more importantly, feel valued.
Put away the technology. We all do it. The best advice I’ve ever been given is to let the person you are talking to know that you are there for them — physically and mentally. You cannot do that if you are distracted by messages or tasks on your devices. Put down the phone. Close the laptop. Exit the screen on your desktop. There is no worse feeling than trying to have a conversation with someone and realizing that they haven’t been paying attention at all.
Looking at your phone or glancing at your computer screen undervalues what the other person is saying because it communicates that the conversation is less important to you than whatever is on your screen. You may not realize it, but this behavior is noticeable. Even in the virtual meetings that are part of the “new normal” in workplaces today, you can always tell when someone is checking email or reading something in another browser window.
Whether your conversation is virtual or in person, not maintaining eye contact or engaging in the conversation are universal signs that the person isn’t present. Give others your undivided attention. It’ll make the conversation flow more smoothly and make the person you are talking to know that you entered the conversation with the intention of listening.
Give meaningful feedback. Another giveaway that you have not been paying attention is that you have no substantive feedback on what the other person has said. Giving meaningful feedback on a person’s thoughts shows your listener that not only have you been paying attention, but that you actually are thinking about what they have to say. If you have not paid attention to what the person has said, you will not have enough knowledge of the topic to share relevant, constructive observations.
Also, never use the dreaded word “but” in your feedback. It completely erases everything you said previously. For example, if you say, “I totally understand your point of view, but …”, you have just contradicted the first part of your sentence. Show people that you’re engaged in the conversation by giving some thought to the feedback you share, and how you share it.
Celebrate successes. Being a leader to my team, a wife, mom, daughter, and friend, I can’t stress enough the importance of this point. Celebrating successes — giving sincere praise where praise is due — is the most important factor in adding value to conversations. Bottom line: it makes the other person feel appreciated and recognized. If you know someone went above and beyond, gave 110 percent on a project, or went out of their comfort zone on a work-related assignment, praise them and celebrate what they did right. The success might seem small, but even small wins matter. As a leader, the most important aspect of my job is making my team feel appreciated and celebrating their individual successes. When individuals feel valued, they perform better.
The next time you are having a conversation with someone, remember these tips: put away the technology, give meaningful feedback, and celebrate successes. To paraphrase the advice often attributed to Maya Angelou, people may forget what you say, but they will always remember how you made them feel.
So let your actions show that you valued others’ time during your conversation. In the long run, this important skill will improve your relationships at work and make you an indispensable member of your team.
Sharine Sample is the Regional Workforce Development Manager at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina.