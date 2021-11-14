Let your actions show you value others' time during conversation

We’ve all been in that conversation where the other person is physically present, but not really there. Stephen R. Covey says it best: “Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.”

When you show others that you are truly present and engaged with them, you add value to your conversation. This is a crucial skill in today’s workplace. Making the other individual feel heard and valued is key because it improves your relationships and overall communication. This ability is one of the “soft skills” that help employees at any experience level be successful.

Here are some simple tips to make the person you are talking to feel heard and, more importantly, feel valued.

Put away the technology. We all do it. The best advice I’ve ever been given is to let the person you are talking to know that you are there for them — physically and mentally. You cannot do that if you are distracted by messages or tasks on your devices. Put down the phone. Close the laptop. Exit the screen on your desktop. There is no worse feeling than trying to have a conversation with someone and realizing that they haven’t been paying attention at all.