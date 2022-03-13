Let the good times roll: Mardi Gras shouldn't be missed

In case you missed it, Tuesday, March 1, was Mardi Gras. While this is not a big holiday here in North Carolina’s piedmont, it is a Big Deal along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and particularly in New Orleans, also known as “The Big Easy.”

Judy, son Chris and I, and our dog, Skippy, lived on the west bank of the Mississippi in the New Orleans suburb of Gretna in 1974 and 1975 when I was a member of Navy Band South.

Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” and gets its name from being the last day before Lent (Ash Wednesday) when one can eat meat, drink, and generally make merry before the solemnity of the Lenten season and Easter prevails.

I might point out that Mardi Gras is celebrated for much of the month preceding it, not just on Tuesday, and that there are many parades, not just a single big one as you may have thought. You owe it to yourself to go at least once.

In some countries such as Brazil, Mardi Gras goes by the name “Carnival,” which comes from two Latin words, carne meaning flesh or meat, and vale, Latin for farewell. So carnival literally means, “farewell to meat.”