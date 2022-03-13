Let the good times roll: Mardi Gras shouldn't be missed

In case you missed it, Tuesday, March 1, was Mardi Gras. While this is not a big holiday here in North Carolina’s piedmont, it is a Big Deal along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and particularly in New Orleans, also known as “The Big Easy.”
Judy, son Chris and I, and our dog, Skippy, lived on the west bank of the Mississippi in the New Orleans suburb of Gretna in 1974 and 1975 when I was a member of Navy Band South.
Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” and gets its name from being the last day before Lent (Ash Wednesday) when one can eat meat, drink, and generally make merry before the solemnity of the Lenten season and Easter prevails.
I might point out that Mardi Gras is celebrated for much of the month preceding it, not just on Tuesday, and that there are many parades, not just a single big one as you may have thought. You owe it to yourself to go at least once.
In some countries such as Brazil, Mardi Gras goes by the name “Carnival,” which comes from two Latin words, carne meaning flesh or meat, and vale, Latin for farewell. So carnival literally means, “farewell to meat.”
Being in the Navy Band, our 60-some musicians, in various combinations, would play in perhaps half a dozen of the parades, sometimes playing from a float and other times on foot.
The parades are named after social clubs called krewes (pronounced crews), decorating their floats and obtaining a variety of specially-minted aluminum coins in various colors and strings of plastic beads to throw to the crowds lining the streets. Currently, there are believed to be something like 80 krewes.
The krewes are generally named for mythological deities. The biggest parade is put on by the Rex (King) krewe. Some of the other large krewes are Bacchus, Orpheus, Endymion, Thoth and Cleopatra. The last-named was a new krewe when we lived in New Orleans. Some of the krewes, however, date back a hundred or more years. Following the parade, there are parties, dinners and balls held all over the city and in Louisiana’s Jefferson and Orleans parishes (counties).
Many of the floats and parade participants are colored purple, green and gold, the Mardi Gras colors, representing Justice, Faith and Power, respectively.
One gains the attention of a gaudily-dressed, masked float-riding krewe member by shouting the magical four words, “Throw me something, mister!” and the man on the float usually responds with a handful of beads or coins thrown in your direction. You must quickly put your foot over the coins before they are snatched-up by a fellow reveler. Then one tries to retrieve the coin without one’s hand being trampled.
The light metallic coins, I should point out, are not legal tender, but are souvenirs, with the year and the krewe name and symbols stamped on it. Some New Orleans folks collect them; there are shops downtown specializing in selling older and rarer “doubloons,” as they are commonly called.
People book reservations at the New Orleans-area hotels far, even years, in advance so as to have a good location to observe and/or to partake in the festivities.
I saw Jim Nabors (1930-2017), TV’s “Gomer Pyle,” on the balcony of a hotel as I participated in one of the parades. Someone in the band spotted him and our leader at that particular parade, Chief Musician Bill Mark, had us direct our instruments toward where Mr. Nabors was standing. We then played “The Marine Corps Hymn,” known affectionately to us in the Navy as “The Grunt Stomp.”
In character of Private Gomer Pyle, USMC, Nabors snapped to attention on the balcony and saluted us, a very large grin on his face. I was told that Nabors, born in Sylacauga, Alabama, rented that same hotel room with balcony every year.
A large part of the crowd lining the streets were in the state of inebriation, not to be confused with the state of Mississippi, which is on the other side of the Big Muddy.
As this was the only year I participated in Mardi Gras, I did not know what to expect. These parades go for miles, not just five or six blocks, so it was important, especially for trumpet players such as myself, to not play too loudly, that is, to save something of my lips and lungs (“chops”) for the rest of the parade.
Can’t make it to New Orleans next year? I discovered that the town of Beaufort has been holding its own version of Mardi Gras since 2012, with parades, floats, krewes, Cajun foods, etc.
Sounds like fun! Think about a five-hour drive to Beaufort versus a 12-hour drive to New Orleans.
Interested? Contact Ms. Liz Kopf at lizkopf@gmail.com or 252-728-7108. The Beaufort Mardi Gras will be celebrated in 2023 on Feb. 18, from 2-6 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 3 p.m. sharp.
As they say in Louisiana, “Laissez le bon temps rouler!” Let the good times roll!
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”