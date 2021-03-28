Let’s work together to teach children to trust law enforcement

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Every minute we spend working with and teaching a child today, is time well spent for the future. We have to teach children respect and courtesy by example. If my young son sees me holding the door for a lady, he learns that’s what we do. If he hears me saying yes sir and no ma’am, he learns this is the appropriate way to speak with people. If my daughter sees me show respect to their mother, she learns how a woman should be treated by a man. Children are learning from us all the time. The question is, what are we teaching them?

The outcome of not teaching children right from wrong is what we end up dealing with in law enforcement. When people follow the rules and do right by one another we are kept out of the equation. Think of how much crime involves violating the “golden rule” we were all taught in kindergarten. Ninety-eight percent of crime involves doing something to someone else the person would not want done to them, if the shoe was on the other foot.

We run a Scared Straight Program at the detention center which allows young people to see the inside of the jail. That program teaches children the consequences of making bad decisions. Let’s work together to teach children it’s their choices which put them in a place like the Iredell County Detention Center. We open our doors the first Saturday of every month to show them what happens when you make poor choices.

Please feel free to call me at 704-878-3180 or email me at decampbell@co.iredell.nc.us for more information about this program. The next time you see a law enforcement officer in the grocery store teach your children not to be afraid, by walking up and introducing yourself. Our deputies would love to have the chance to meet you and your children.

Darren Campbell is sheriff of Iredell County.