Let’s have serious conversations about suicide in Iredell County

Kelly Marcy, executive director of student support services, has been a student advocate her entire career. She explained, “ We are keenly aware in the uptick in depression in adolescents and the completion of suicide in our country and in Iredell County. We are very concerned and continue to take proactive steps to prevent depression and anxiety in our students and create avenues to address these issues.”

The district continues to keep the mental health of our students in our focus. Empowering our students with a tool to report is one way we are trying to offer support where it is needed.

“We have a reporting app that allows a student to report their concerns for one of their peers who may have verbalized strong feelings of hopelessness or a desire to end their own life. Through the Say Something app, which was developed through the Sandy Hook Promise, the district provides immediate help to the student. We also train all of our adults on signs and symptoms of suicidal behavior and depression and what to do. We have Student Assistant Program Coordinators (SAPs) and Counselors in all our schools who have been trained to provide intervention to our students. It is strong partnerships, like the one we have with Children's Hope Alliance that allows us to provide school-based therapy to students and also crisis assessment for students who need that,” Marcy added.

It DOES take a village to raise a child. Our students are struggling with the many pressures of becoming young adults, and they are being exposed to many things in the media and society as a whole. This is where we need everyone at the table, learning together the signs to look for, mentoring our kids, providing emotional support and helping navigate the many obstacles in their young lives. Together, we can encourage young people to talk about depression, anxiety, and overall mental health. A single life lost is one to many. We can, together, help stop this plague in our community. This is where your tax dollars make a difference, your benevolence to organizations like the United Way, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and other community supports matter. Your support will help stamp out suicide in our county.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month . All month, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members unite to promote suicide prevention awareness. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is hosting the third annual Out of the Darkness Central Piedmont virtual walk on November 7, 2020. Visit https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=7005 to register for the walk. References: Adolescents’ Experiences During “Boarding” Hospitalization While Awaiting Inpatient Psychiatric Treatment Following Suicidal Ideation or Suicide Attempt Diana Worsley, Emily Barrios, Marie Shuter, Amy R. Pettit and Stephanie K. Doupnik Hospital Pediatrics October 2019, hpeds.2019-0043; DOI: https://doi.org/10.1542/hpeds.2019-0043 Dr. Jeff James is the superintendent of Iredell-Statesville Schools.