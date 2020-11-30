Lesane certified as Professional Human Capital Leader in Education

Battelle for Kids, in partnership with the American Association of School Personnel Administrators (AASPA), announced that Dr. Alvera Lesane has completed the requirements to be certified as a Professional Human Capital Leader in Education (pHCLE). This certification recognizes individuals’ mastery of a unique set of knowledge and skills at the intersection of education and human resources, designed to facilitate effective leadership and management in schools, districts, and other education organizations.

Lesane currently serves as the associate superintendent of human resources for the Iredell-Statesville Schools.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Achieving certification as a Professional Human Capital Leader in Education shows a commitment to building capacity in essential human capital standards,” explained Tony Bagshaw, chief improvement officer at Battelle for Kids. “Today, it is critical that school districts are able to recruit and retain top talent to ensure equitable access to excellent educators. To do that, schools need knowledgeable and skilled human capital professionals. The pHCLE certification program is rooted in professional standards that outline the competencies that human capital leaders must master to recruit, grow, and retain top talent.”