“Tom Dooley: A Wilkes County Legend — The Road to Statesville” will be performed this July at Mac Gray Auditorium on Center Street in Statesville.

With COVID restrictions for the past several years and repairs needed at the show’s home base in Wilkes County, Bleu Moon Productions has partnered with Center Stage Alliance to bring the legend to Iredell. Performed for two weeks, the show dates are: Thursday through Saturday, July 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and one Sunday matinee on July 23 at 3:30 p.m.

In celebration of the show’s return, county nights are being offered, giving the audience members a discount, if they choose to attend on their designated “County Night.” Iredell and surrounding counties will be discounted both Saturday nights, July 22 and 29. Tickets may be purchased by going to Center Stage Alliance’s website, centerstagealliance.org, and choosing one of the above dates and using the code, DOOLEY, when purchasing tickets. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on a first come, first serve basis.

The Dooley legend is not only a story known and shared by two counties (Wilkes and Iredell). The legend was made internationally famous by the Kingston Trio’s “Tom Dooley” in 1958, that later won a Grammy Award. “Tom Dooley: A Wilkes County Legend — The Road to Statesville,” written and directed by Karen Reynolds, is now in its 21st season.

Come see the story of the legend of Tom Dooley unfold before your eyes with actors from both Wilkes and Iredell and music in the ole time style by Third Wheel. It is the story of a handsome war hero, his adoring girlfriend and an old flame determined to rekindle their romance, despite her own marriage. It all adds up to a love triangle that explodes in jealousy, murder and — eventually — a potentially wrongful execution. And it all goes to show that history is far from the dry, dusty textbook chapters we often assume it to be.