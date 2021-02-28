Lee Enterprises hosting nationwide virtual career fair

Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Statesville Record & Landmark and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair through Sunday, March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. There are 18 companies participating across the North Carolina area, including Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, Lowes Foods, Performance Foodservice, Geiger and LaFave’s Construction.

If you’re seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it’s essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of North Carolina,” Statesville Record & Landmark Publisher Terry Coomes said. “With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”