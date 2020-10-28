Leadership Statesville class holds graduation ceremony

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and the Leadership Advisory Board hosted the 2019-2020 Leadership Statesville Class graduation on Oct. 22 at the Chestnut Grove Community Center.

Leadership Statesville is a nine-month community leadership program sponsored by the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce. The purpose is to develop a pool of qualified, highly motivated individuals who are interested in expanding their leadership skills, deepening their sense of civic responsibility, and becoming more involved in the community as a whole.

A full day each month is dedicated to exploring the inner workings of the region’s government, educational system, economic development, service organizations, regional issues, leisure and culture, health services, and public safety. Class members have the opportunity to learn about and practice skills critical to working with volunteers and groups in the community. Included in the program is leadership training which is unique to other leadership programs.