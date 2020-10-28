Leadership Statesville class holds graduation ceremony

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and the Leadership Advisory Board hosted the 2019-2020 Leadership Statesville Class graduation on Oct. 22 at the Chestnut Grove Community Center.
Leadership Statesville is a nine-month community leadership program sponsored by the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce. The purpose is to develop a pool of qualified, highly motivated individuals who are interested in expanding their leadership skills, deepening their sense of civic responsibility, and becoming more involved in the community as a whole.
A full day each month is dedicated to exploring the inner workings of the region’s government, educational system, economic development, service organizations, regional issues, leisure and culture, health services, and public safety. Class members have the opportunity to learn about and practice skills critical to working with volunteers and groups in the community. Included in the program is leadership training which is unique to other leadership programs.
“I have seen the value in our Leadership Statesville program soar with the addition of Nicole and Vibrant Coaching”, says Charles E. Ashe, Leadership Statesville Advisory Board. “By offering more formalized leadership training we are enriching our program through the presentation of concepts that some of our participants have never been exposed to before. Nicole is empowering our future community leaders by providing additional tools for them to use and share. “
Each year, class members work together on a project that benefits the area. This year the class decided to partner with the Chestnut Grove Community Center to help with needed updates to the center. At the graduation dinner the class presented the center with a historical marker and new road sign. The Chestnut Grove Community Center was built as a Rosenwald school for the African-American students in the south. The local community purchased the center in 1970 where it has served as an event center for the area.
Former Leadership Statesville graduates currently sit on various boards of directors throughout the city and work to serve the area in continuing to build an outstanding community.
Class members are:
Carlos Navedo, Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont
Deb Lazenby, Mitchell Community College
Mindy Rice, Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County
Susie Miller, Sir Speedy Printing, Signs and Marketing
Latoya Caesar, Partnership for Equity Iredell
Andrea Lopresti, Iredell Charter Academy
Jesus Gomez, Mitchell Community College
Bryan Shoemaker, EnergyUnited
Kali Moore, City of Statesville Recreation and Parks
Andrea Sherrill, Cooperative Extension
Shannon Viera, Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce
Leadership Statesville Advisory Council will open the 2021 Leadership Statesville applications in the coming months.
