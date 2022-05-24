Leadership Statesville class celebrates graduation

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce held a graduation ceremony May 10 for Leadership Statesville.

The nine-month program challenges each participant to be an effective and influential leader within their own organization and to lead within the greater community through personal commitment and involvement.

This year’s Leadership Statesville team worked hard on its community project at the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont building raised bed gardens that are an educational tool but also sustainable. Lowe’s of Mooresville was an instrumental partner and sponsor of the program, donating supplies and tools that will ensure the legacy of the program for years to come.

Leadership Statesville has educated and equipped hundreds of Statesville residents since 1988 with information about the social, economic and political dynamics of the community.

Earlier in the year, Mayor Costi Kutteh had participated in one of the program's daylong exercises. He was invited to speak to the graduating group. He offered words of praise about their hard work and commitment to their community and inspiration to continue to grow their leadership skills by participating in future leadership events and sharing how powerful and effective this program is.

“I am so proud of Leadership Statesville Class of 2022. From Day One they bonded as a group resulting in a very impactful community project with the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont,” said Jon Madison, who works at Doug Madison Realty and chairs the advisory council for the Statesville Leadership Program. “This class displayed every aspect of leadership this community needs. I can’t wait to see where they go from here.”

This year’s graduates are:

Chad Burgin — Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County.

Kristin Crawford — Endeavors Pediatric Therapy.

Matthew Current — Doosan Infracore Portable Power.

Hannah Elmore-Scott — Mitchell Community College.

NaKayla Griffin — Boy & Girls Club of the Piedmont.

Scott Harrell — City of Statesville.

Kristin Jacobs — Kinsleeshop Farm.

Haley Joyner — Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department.

Jeanne Marie Krauss — Iredell Partnership for Young Children.

Daniel Lewis — Statesville Recreation & Parks Department.

Brittany Marlow — Excel Real Estate Group.

Andy McKinney — Engage2Excel.

Annisa Morton — N.C. Department of Commerce.

Heather Oland — Home Instead.

Candace Reeves — Davis Regional Medical Center.

Devon Shelton — City of Statesville.

Jessica Stewart — Iredell Economic Development Corp.

Dana White — Statesville Woman’s Club.

The event was held at The Kinsleeshop Farm and was catered by Amanda Sharpe’s Catering of Harmony.

To participate in next year’s Leadership Statesville, call the Greater Statesville Chamber at 704-873-2892 or email info@statesvillechamber.org.