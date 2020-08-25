LAYING OUT A ROADMAP: Two students form organization aimed at ending power grabs

Back in 2016, just days after former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory conceded a hotly contested election against Roy Cooper, the Republican-led state legislature passed a number of bills that would go on to limit the incoming Democratic governor’s power.
Lawsuits were filed by Cooper, but very little ever amounted from them.
This is what is known as a lame-duck power grab and it can sometimes be a side effect of a party that holds the majority losing power.
Similar tactics were carried out by state legislatures in Wisconsin and Michigan in 2018 to limit the power of incoming governors.
Reading about these actions and the lawsuits in all three states that have continued to drag on was the driving factor in the founding of the grassroots organization “N.C. for Better Government” and behind the organization is two high school friends from Mooresville.
“What really bothered me about it, more so than the partisan aspect of it or whether or not it was a power grab was the way that, in my view, it undermined a tenant of a republic,” Sam Hiner, a sophomore at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, said. “You vote on a certain office on a certain office and whoever gets elected takes that office.
“At the end of the day, Governor Cooper was taking a different office than the one he was voted in to.”
Hiner, along with his friend Mick Tobin, a senior at South Iredell High School, founded N.C. for Better Government earlier this year with the goal of getting an amendment to the state constitution passed to limit the power of lame-duck general assemblies.
But even with that lofty goal, in just a few short months, the group has already made great progress towards getting something done.
However, considering their goal is to have this bill introduced by the beginning of the 2021-22 session, they need to move quickly. Not to mention, to get something like this passed, Hiner and Tobin will need to not only have support in the state legislature and amongst the general populace, they will need to construct an airtight bill if they hope to accomplish their goal of ending lame-duck sessions.
Perhaps the easiest of those things to accomplish, while it is in no way an easy task, is to get the support of the people of North Carolina.
“We want to have that grassroots aspect to this movement, so one of our big priorities has been getting volunteers involved,” Hiner said. “Our focus has been to get one volunteer in every state senate district in North Carolina so we can have widespread support to show all the legislators that it’s not just one county that cares about this issue, it’s all of them.”
According to Hiner and Tobin, N.C. for Better Government already has 20 volunteers operating in 17 different state senate districts in just their third month of operation.
“(The volunteers) have been doing a good job of getting 20 people to email or call their state legislators each month,” Hiner said. “That’s one of the goals we set for them each month, along with reposting our social media infographics, because spreading that awareness and educating constituents is very important.”
Having made some progress into getting residents of North Carolina interested in their cause, Hiner and Tobin added another target: the legislators themselves.
In the past couple of months, the pair has spoken to six state representatives, both from the house and senate, including local representatives Vickie Sawyer and John Fraley. Both of them showered praise on Hiner and Tobin for their willingness to get involved.
“Sam first came to me with his idea to end lame duck power grabs while working as a Senate page in the General Assembly. It has been amazing to watch how he has grown these efforts into an advocacy group and garnered support from friends and others in the community,” Sawyer said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds for this young and eager group.”
“I thoroughly enjoyed my discussion with Sam and Mick and applaud them for their interest and deeper dive into understanding government and the law-making process,” Fraley said. “They are a great example of students taking a hands-on approach to learning civics.”
However, while Hiner and Tobin realize that six representatives is a good start but they need much more help if they want to get an amendment to the state constitution passed.
“From what we’ve heard, there has been, in the past, bipartisan support for ‘good government’ measures in the State House. The State Senate is one that it would really depend on leadership,” Hiner said. “Our next big step will be to bring the bill to the leadership of the state senate and see if it’s something they could get behind.”
In this day and age, bipartisan support is needed for anything to get done in government. Considering lame-duck power grabs are, inherently, a partisan practice, Hiner and Tobin spoke at length about the need for support on both sides of the aisle in Raleigh.
Their goal is to convince both Republicans and Democrats that this is not a partisan issue. That, while it may have been perpetrated by Republicans in 2016, the Democrats could be the ones who commit power grabs in the lame-duck session next time.
“I think with how partisan our politics are these days, it’s really good to get both sides of the aisle focusing on the same issue,” Tobin said. “Something that we can come together and solve.”
But for both sides to come together, the bill has to be acceptable to both parties. Hiner and Tobin know that constructing a bill that is both effective for their cause and airtight in its language could be their biggest challenge.
“There’s a lot of little edge cases to keep in mind to make sure that, in case of emergency, everyone still has the power they need to effectively remedy the situation,” Hiner said. “Luckily, a state senator has connected us with the legislative drafting staff in the General Assembly.
“Basically, right now, we’re laying out a roadmap of all the specifics we want to keep in mind.”
That roadmap leads them through the 2021 session and into 2022, when N.C. for Better Government hopes to have their bill through the General Assembly and on the statewide ballot for a vote to ratify it as a constitutional amendment.
“Having the bill introduced in 2021 is something we didn’t really think we were going to be able to do,” Hiner said. “But recently, we’ve had meetings with state legislators, that after we described the idea, they were like ‘yeah, I think this could work’ and they get kind of excited about it.”
If Hiner and Tobin are able to get grizzled state legislators on their side this early on, they could be on to something with their grassroots push.
Only time will tell, but N.C. for Better Government could be ready for the big time.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.