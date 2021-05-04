Lawsuit filed against Iredell County to have Confederate Memorial statue moved

“We started to address this issue this time, and I say this time simply because it has been attempted several times, we’ve tried to resolve this issue with the statue in a humble, respectful, manner. We did not want it to be removed by someone who was disgruntled and angry and throw a rope around it and snatch it down. We want it to be handled honorably and respectfully,” McCall said.

He said he and others had taken a diplomatic approach, but that the inaction of the board of commissioners made them favor a lawsuit at this time.

“We realized the process of diplomacy wasn’t going to resolve the issue,” McCall said.

Scott, president of the Statesville Branch of the NAACP, had a similar memory of his mother’s thoughts on it and said it was particularly troubling as the commissioners had voted to begin the process of moving it then seemed to change their minds.

“To hear those words from the Commissioners and to hear the words of their Resolution to remove the Monument, only to have the Commissioners break their promise and go back on their words, was heartbreaking,” he said in the press release.