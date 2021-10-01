Law enforcement searching for William Paxton West in Troutman

Law enforcement deployed canines, drones, and a helicopter in the search for a man in Troutman on Friday.
The search continues for William Paxton West, a white man with facial hair who was reportedly wearing a blue tank top, plaid shirts, and a do-rag.
What began with Troutman Police looking for a man with felony warrants in the area of Leona Lane expanded as the North Carolina Highway Patrol took to the sky to assist in the search. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office was also assisting.
Ben Gibson
Reporter
