Lauren Harris selected for membership in NSHSS

Lauren Harris of Harmony has been selected as a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.

The society recognizes top students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community involvement.

Harris is the daughter of Billy and Michelle Harris of Harmony She plans to graduate from Agriculture and Science Early College in spring 2022 with an associate degree in fine arts.

The society's co-founder and president, James W. Lewis, announced Harris' selection.

“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder, Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard word, passion and commitment that Lauren has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Lewis said. “Lauren is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.

“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development. We help students like Lauren build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”