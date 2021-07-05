Lauren Harris selected for membership in NSHSS

Lauren Harris of Harmony has been selected as a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
The society recognizes top students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community involvement.
Harris is the daughter of Billy and Michelle Harris of Harmony She plans to graduate from Agriculture and Science Early College in spring 2022 with an associate degree in fine arts.
The society's co-founder and president, James W. Lewis, announced Harris' selection.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder, Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard word, passion and commitment that Lauren has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Lewis said. “Lauren is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development. We help students like Lauren build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
Society members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way — from high school to college to career — the society connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.
College of the Holy Cross
Ian Williamson of Statesville was named to the dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross in Worchester, Massachusetts.
To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Coastal Carolina University
Kendi Bailey and Allie Hildebran, both of Statesville, were named to the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Students who made the president's list achieved a 4.0 GPA for the semester
Wofford University
Callie Brooke Henline of Statesville was named to the dean’s list at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Ohio University
Emmeline Adkins of Statesville was named to the dean’s list at Ohio University Scripps College of Communication in Athens, Ohio.
To be named to the dean's list, students must be enrolled in 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, and earn a minimum GPA of 3.5.