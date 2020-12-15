 Skip to main content
Laurel Gray selected for US Presidential Scholars Program
Laurel Gray selected for US Presidential Scholars Program

IMG_3216 (1).jpg

Laurel Gray was recognized by the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education. Shown with Laurel are her family and Board of Education member Bill Howell and Superintendent Jeff James.

 

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Laurel Gray has been chosen for the 2020-21 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. She is one of just five selected scholars in North Carolina and she will represent Iredell County on the national level in January.

The program was established in 1964 by executive order of the president to recognize and honor some of the nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Gray is a student at North Iredell High School.

