Laurel Gray selected for US Presidential Scholars Program

Laurel Gray has been chosen for the 2020-21 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. She is one of just five selected scholars in North Carolina and she will represent Iredell County on the national level in January.
The program was established in 1964 by executive order of the president to recognize and honor some of the nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.
Gray is a student at North Iredell High School.
