Laurel Gray receives John Kirkman Honorary Scholarship

The North Carolina Career & Technical Education Foundation announced Laurel MaLynn Gray, who graduated from North Iredell High School Saturday, as the recipient of the 2021 John Kirkman Honorary CTE Scholarship. Gray was selected based on her academic achievement as well as her extensive involvement in Career and Technical Education courses and the National FFA Organization. She plans to attend North Carolina State University and major in agricultural business management. More than 240 students were considered for this scholarship worth $1,500.

The Foundation’s Scholarship Committee was so impressed with all the applicants for this scholarship. It is a testament to the great career and technical education teachers across North Carolina and the passion they share to help students develop academically, grow their leadership potential and pursue their career goals.

Gray is the first recipient of this scholarship which has been established as an annual scholarship by the N.C. CTE Foundation to honor the service of John Kirkman. Kirkman served North Carolina Career and Technical Education for more than 30 years. Throughout his tenure, Kirkman served as a middle school and high school agriculture teacher, CTE director for Lee County Schools, CTE regional coordinator and interim state CTE director. His dedication and love for CTE led to many contributions that have positively impacted thousands of students, teachers, and administrators across the state.