Laurel Gray earns NCFB’s R. Flake Shaw Scholarship

Laurel Gray, Iredell County Farm Bureau member, has been chosen as a recipient of North Carolina Farm Bureau’s R. Flake Shaw Scholarship, the organization’s top academic award. Gray is a 2021 graduate of North Iredell High School and plans to study agriculture business management at N.C. State University.
The R. Flake Shaw Scholarship Program has awarded more than $3 million in scholarship money to agriculture students since it was founded in 1967. It provides renewable scholarships of $4,000 per year to eight new four-year or university students each year, and renewable scholarships of $1,000 per year to four new community-college students each year.
In other education news:
Bellarmine University
Lindsay Durham of Troutman was named to the dean’s list at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky. Bellarmine’s dean’s list recognizes students who earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Bob Jones University
Kara Baker of Mooresville was among the nearly 300 incoming students participated in summer orientation at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. Baker will be majoring in business administration.
St. Cloud University
Parker Bridges of Mooresville earned a Master of Science degree in sports management from St. Cloud University in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Gettysburg College
Katelyn Oglesby of Statesville was named to the dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) are placed on the college’s dean’s honor list.
Douglas Cummings of Mooresville was placed on the dean’s commendation list. Students with a quality point average in the range of 3.300 to 3.599 are placed on the college’s deans’ commendation list.
Emory & Henry College
Amy Meister of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia. To be named to the dean’s list students must be a full-time student and earn a 3.6 GPA.
Rochester Institute of Technology
Selene Mautte of Mooresville from received an AS in applied liberal arts at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.