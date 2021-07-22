Laurel Gray earns NCFB’s R. Flake Shaw Scholarship

Laurel Gray, Iredell County Farm Bureau member, has been chosen as a recipient of North Carolina Farm Bureau’s R. Flake Shaw Scholarship, the organization’s top academic award. Gray is a 2021 graduate of North Iredell High School and plans to study agriculture business management at N.C. State University.

The R. Flake Shaw Scholarship Program has awarded more than $3 million in scholarship money to agriculture students since it was founded in 1967. It provides renewable scholarships of $4,000 per year to eight new four-year or university students each year, and renewable scholarships of $1,000 per year to four new community-college students each year.

In other education news:

Bellarmine University

Lindsay Durham of Troutman was named to the dean’s list at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky. Bellarmine’s dean’s list recognizes students who earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Bob Jones University

Kara Baker of Mooresville was among the nearly 300 incoming students participated in summer orientation at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. Baker will be majoring in business administration.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

St. Cloud University