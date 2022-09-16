Laura Laws 19th Memorial Golf Tourament raises more than $81,000

Months of work go in the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament and there is plenty of managing to do the day of, but for Fourth Creek Rotary of Statesville organizer Chris Bates, it’s all worth it when the tournament raised $81,505 this year.

“It’s nice to walk into the day knowing the goal that our club set has already been met,” Bates said. “$70,000 is a lot, it was an ambitious goal. But on the flip side, we’ve got a great club, everybody participates.”

The money goes to a number of projects for the Fourth Creek Rotary Club’s community fund.

There were some familiar faces in the celebrity ranks this year, former stars of the North Carolina Wolfpack basketball team, Tommy Burleson and Dereck Whittenburg, University of North Carolina Tar Heels Phil Ford and Al Wood, and NASCAR’s Jeff Hammond. Former coaches Bobby Cremins and Bobby Lutz also were there to swing the clubs and meet and greet with members of the more than 30 two-player teams that took part in the tournament.

Lutz and Wood joined Cathy Thomas Potts and Imke Zachowicz to take first place on Thursday with a score of 55, followed by the foursome of Dennis Long, William Morgan, Mark Wagner and Billy Winters with 56.

For Potts, it was about much more than golf.

“Laura Thomas Laws is my baby sister. She would be so overwhelmed and grateful for her memory to be honored with the proceeds from the tournament helping so many young people through the organizations and scholarships benefiting them,” Potts said. “My entire family is humbled and amazed by the Fourth Creek Rotary Club, the participation of the community, the continued support of the athletes, and the efforts of the Statesville Country Club to make this event so meaningful and successful.”

Ty Gryder was the lone person to sink a putt in the tournament’s putting contest, but instead of accepting the $1,000 prize, he donated it to Power Cross.

After the goal was a dinner, auctions and time for everyone to interact after 18 holes of golf that raises money to fund scholarships at Iredell-Statesville public high schools and for a student at Alexander Central High School. Laws attended Alexander Central and was a native of the county. After that, the remainder goes into the group’s donor-advised fund. A small percentage goes back to the Rotary Club.

Along with the scholarships, money raised from the tournament also helps fund five students to attend a Rotarian Youth Leadership Program. Money is also used to help Power Cross and Children’s Hope Alliance, organizer Ken Davis said.

Some of the sponsors of the event included John and Cathy Potts, Potts, Steele, & White, PA, Thomas Insurance/Peak Group, Todd and Jason Thomas in the memory of Raeford and Ed Thomas, Carolina Farm Credit, the Edwin Laws family, Blue Harbor Bank, Davis & Davis Financial Partners, First National Bank, G&B Energy, Heintz Performance, Iredell Health System, Nicholson Funeral Home, Piedmont Healthcare and Randy Marion Automotive. Other sponsors and donors included Chick-fil-A, Mary and Bob Palmes, Al Wood, Clay Lunsford and Friends, Cooks Sporting Goods, Dereck Whittenburg, Bobby Cremins, Gavin Arsenault, Homerun Market, LLC, Jeff Hammond, Doe Panko—Classic Art, JT Alexander & Sons, Inc., Natalie Storment, Pepsi, Tommy Burleson, Todd Scameheorn, Power Cross, Purple Heart Homes and the Statesville Record & Landmark.

Next year with be the 20th annual Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament, which is scheduled for Sept. 21, 2023.