Last-minute campaigning meets early voting in Iredell County

Early voting is underway in Iredell County with the Board of Elections reporting that early turnout was “off to a great start” Thursday for this year’s general election.

Some of the voters were greeted by candidates hoping to perhaps sway a few last-second votes their way as they stood just beyond the 50 feet marked off at the Board of Elections in Statesville on Thursday.

For those like Iredell County Board of Commissioners candidates Gene Houpe (R), Frank Johnson (D), and Brad Stroud (R), they might hope for that even if they recognize the marginal difference their efforts outside polling places could make. Even though several voters said they had their minds made up well before approaching the Board of Elections, there is more than last-minute campaigning going on according to the candidates there.

“I find a lot of the people have their minds made up. Some of them are adamant and see I’m a Democrat and won’t even look up. That’s a little disconcerting and discouraging, but then there’s the other people that come out and give you the thumbs up and stuff like that,” Johnson said. “As far as the impact of us sitting out here, handing out cards, but I’m not so sure that it makes a gigantic difference. People who know what they’re doing when they’re voting have often already done their homework.”

But for candidates, it’s not just about swaying voters, it’s about engaging with the public and perhaps seeing familiar faces.

“For voters, it’s about putting a face to the name, and to convey to the candidate, ‘Hey, I voted for you,’” Stroud said. “And seeing you there, it sends the message you’re involved, you’re invested.”

Houpe said for an incumbent like him, it also allows him to talk to voters about issues, address misinformation and explain what the county commissioners have been doing.

“I don’t know if it changes votes, but they love the engagement if the candidates are here,” Houpe said.

And in the case of a close election, candidates might need just a few votes to win so all the work with campaigning, signs and media might pay off.

“You want to do all you can control to get elected, and that’s all anybody can do,” Houpe said. “And I enjoy seeing them, and engaging with them.”

Along with the three board of commissioners candidates that were there Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Darren Campbell crossed the street from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to check in on his fellow candidates and the voters, even though he is running unopposed. Barry Templeton was there campaigning for Sarah Pittman as well.

Early voting

One stop early voting for the general election continues on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. There are two Saturday voting opportunities, one on Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. until noon, and the final day for early voting on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The early voting locations are:

Board of Elections — 203 Stockton St., Statesville

War Memorial — 220 N. Maple St., Mooresville

Lake Norman Fire Department — 1518 Brawley School Road, Mooresville

J. Hoyt Hayes Memorial Troutman Branch Library — 215 W. Church St. Troutman

Harmony/North Iredell American Legion Post 113 — 3085 Harmony Highway, Harmony

The final day of voting takes place Nov. 8, with participating voters required to cast their ballots at their assigned precincts.