Last day for election filing in Iredell County

Friday is the last day for candidates to file for election in Iredell County, with a noon cutoff time.
There are still a handful of candidates who have indicated interest and are even formally organized to run for office but have yet to officially file. That means a few more candidates are expected to submit their paperwork done before the deadline.
The list of candidates continues to change as more file and a few withdraw. Notably, Marvin Norman dropped out of the race for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, while Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh and former Councilman Michael Johnson have filed for the upcoming mayoral election.
Frank Johnson joined a long list of candidates vying for the three seats on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.
The primary and municipal elections will be May 17. Absentee voting will start March 27. The voter registration and party change deadlines are April 22, and one-stop voting starting on April 28.
Below is a list of all candidates who have filed:
U.S. Senate: Greg Antoine (R), Jennifer Alexis Banwart (R), Cheri Beasley (D), Chrelle Booker (D), Lee A. Brian (R), Shannon W. Bray (Lib), Leonard L. Bryant (R), Ted Budd (R), Drew Bulecza III (R), James L. Carr Jr. (D), Marjorie K. Eastman (R), Kenneth Harper Jr. (R), Benjamin E. Griffiths (R), Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond (D), Constance “Lov” Johnson (D), Tobias LaGrone (D), B.K. Maginnis (D), Pat McCrory (R), Charles Kenneth Moss (R), Rett Newton (D), Lichia Sibhatu (R), Mark Walker (R), Marcus W. Williams (D)
10th Congressional District: Michael Felder (D), Pam Genant (D), Jeff Gregory (R), Michael Magnotta (R), Patrick McHenry (R), Richard Speer (R)
N.C. Supreme Court associate justice Seat 3: Lucy Inman (D), Richard Dietz (R)
N.C. Supreme Court associate justice Seat 5: Sam J. Ervin IV (D), Trey Allen (R), April C. Wood (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 8: Julee Tate Flood (R), Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 9: Beth Freshwater Smith (R), Brad Andrew Salmon (D), Donna Stroud (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 10: Gale Murray Adams (D), John M. Tyson (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 11: Charlton L. Allen (R), Darren Jackson (D), Michael J. Stading (R)
N.C. Senate District 37: Vickie Sawyer (R)
N.C. House of Representatives District 84: September McCrady (D), Jeffrey C. McNeely (R)
N.C. House of Representatives District 89: Mitchell Setzer (R)
N.C. House of Representatives District 95: Amanda B. Kotis (D), Grey Mills (R)
N.C. District Court judge District 22A Seat 1 (Iredell seat): Carole A. Hicks (R)
Iredell County Board of Commissioners: Laketha Bobish (R), Richard “Todd” Carver (R), Richard Coleman (R), Bert Connolly (R), Frank L. Johnson (D), Michelle Goree (D), Cindy Haynes (R), Gene Houpe (R), Angela Wokatsch Matthews (R), Larry Payne (R), Blake Palmer (R), Brad Stroud (R)
Iredell County clerk of Superior Court: Jim Mixson (R), Barry D. Tilley (R)
Iredell County register of deeds: Renee L. Holland (R), Maureen P. Purcell (R)
Iredell County sheriff: Darren E. Campbell (R)
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board Of Education District 1: Ricky Driver (R), Brian Sloan (R)
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board Of Education District 3: Michelle Coffey (D), Kent Shoffner (R), Abby Trent (R), Tammy Beckham Wyatt (4)
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board Of Education District 5: Mike Kubiniec (R)
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board Of Education District 7: Anita Kurn (R); Lisa Marie Meier (R)
Mooresville commissioner Ward 3: Kevin Kasel, James “Toodles” Ritchie, Tommy DeWeese
Mooresville commissioner Ward 4: Lisa M. Qualls
Statesville mayor: Joseph Glasgow, Constantine H. “Costi” Kutteh, Michael Johnson, Christopher M. McCormick, Beniah “Ben” McMiller
Statesville councilman at-large: Roger Bejcek, Mark Goldman, Steve Johnson, William Morgan, Terry Fitzgerald Sharpe, Christopher Spraggins, Kimberly Wasson; James Hendrick Pressly
Statesville councilman Ward 2: C.O. “Jap” Johnson
Statesville councilman Ward 3: Doris A. Allison, Oliver Louis Wilder Jr.
Statesville councilman Ward 5: Joe Hudson, John Staford
