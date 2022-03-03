Last day for election filing in Iredell County

Friday is the last day for candidates to file for election in Iredell County, with a noon cutoff time.

There are still a handful of candidates who have indicated interest and are even formally organized to run for office but have yet to officially file. That means a few more candidates are expected to submit their paperwork done before the deadline.

The list of candidates continues to change as more file and a few withdraw. Notably, Marvin Norman dropped out of the race for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, while Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh and former Councilman Michael Johnson have filed for the upcoming mayoral election.

Frank Johnson joined a long list of candidates vying for the three seats on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.

The primary and municipal elections will be May 17. Absentee voting will start March 27. The voter registration and party change deadlines are April 22, and one-stop voting starting on April 28.

Below is a list of all candidates who have filed: