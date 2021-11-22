Larry Payne joins race for Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Larry Payne is the newest candidate to announce a run for a seat on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, promoting himself as “the voice of conservative leadership,” he said in his news release.
“Being a member of this community for over 20 years and a small business owner in this community in which I live gives me insight into the pulse of the community, its issues, and the ability to connect with people in ways ‘politicians’ will never be able to understand,” Payne said. “We have seen part of Iredell prosper, while other parts suffer. We must bring the community leaders together to help the whole county thrive. We must be investing in our county’s infrastructure; building our economic resources for better business development; as well as being active in taking care of our emergency responders and law enforcement officers.”
Payne said he has common sense policy objectives that will grow and serve the people of Iredell County.
“I love Iredell County, it’s where I have both of my businesses, where I am raising my children, and where I call home. These are tough times for our community and our country. I feel called to step up and fight for our conservative values and common sense principles. I will fight for our families, our businesses, and the values that make our county great. If I’m elected, Iredell County, I promise I won’t back down I will stand firm and fight for you,” Payne said.
While the filing period for the upcoming election doesn’t officially begin until Dec. 6, Payne joins a fellow Mooresville resident looking to join the board of commissioners. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the board. Blake Palmer announced last week that he was running for one of the three seats on the board.
Those seats are currently held by James Mallory, Marvin Norman and Gene Houpe.
The Mooresville resident graduated with a degree in criminal justice and computer engineering before beginning a career in security and investigations. Payne worked in security and investigations for 16 years before making a career change to the insurance industry according to his press release. He noted that he has operated his insurance company, Larry W. Payne Agency, for 10 years and that in 2018 he was opened a cigar lounge, which was a dream of his.
For more information on Payne’s campaign, visit http://www.LarryPayne.org
