Larry Payne joins race for Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Larry Payne is the newest candidate to announce a run for a seat on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, promoting himself as “the voice of conservative leadership,” he said in his news release.

“Being a member of this community for over 20 years and a small business owner in this community in which I live gives me insight into the pulse of the community, its issues, and the ability to connect with people in ways ‘politicians’ will never be able to understand,” Payne said. “We have seen part of Iredell prosper, while other parts suffer. We must bring the community leaders together to help the whole county thrive. We must be investing in our county’s infrastructure; building our economic resources for better business development; as well as being active in taking care of our emergency responders and law enforcement officers.”

Payne said he has common sense policy objectives that will grow and serve the people of Iredell County.

